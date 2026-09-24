Govt maps areas for possible evacuation ahead of El Niño Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — The government has identified areas in Nairobi where residents may need to be evacuated if El Niño rains trigger flooding beyond safe levels, with temporary holding grounds and emergency supplies being prepared ahead of the expected onset of heavy rains in October.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said authorities had mapped potential evacuation areas and made arrangements for food, non-food items and medical supplies for people who may be moved to temporary holding grounds.

He said evacuation orders would only be issued if conditions became unsafe, and urged residents to comply with directives from authorities when necessary.

“We have also identified possible areas where we may need to evacuate the members of the public if the rains go beyond what would constitute safety for those areas, and we have temporary holding grounds,” Kindiki said.

“When that time comes, the authorities will issue alerts and evacuation orders, and I want to give again the assurance of the government that any evacuation or relocation will be done humanely, will be communicated in good time, and will be done in a manner that gives dignity to the affected people.”

Kindiki said the government was preparing for increased rainfall in Nairobi, with weather projections indicating that the rains could set in during the second or third week of October.

He said the expected torrential rains could disrupt roads and drainage systems, trigger flooding and cause interruptions to electricity supplies.

“We are prepared. There is still work ongoing,” Kindiki said, adding that drainage works were continuing while authorities were inspecting power and transmission lines ahead of the rains.

The Deputy President said the government had also identified flooding choke points in the city and was working to unclog, dredge and open them before the rains intensify.

The work is being undertaken jointly by the Nairobi County Government and the Nairobi Rivers Commission, with the county’s Green Army and the national government’s Climate Works Youth Contingent involved in the clean-up and drainage works.

Kindiki said he had directed that the works be expedited and that budgetary resources be made available to sustain them.

The preparedness meeting brought together officials from road agencies, the Nairobi Rivers Commission, the State Department for Urban Development and the State Department for Energy, among other agencies.

The focus on electricity comes amid concerns that heavy rains could damage power infrastructure and cause outages, including through trees falling on transmission lines.

Kindiki said the government was working with Kenya Power, the county government and communities to reduce such disruptions.

He also raised concern over vandalism, theft and sabotage of critical energy infrastructure, saying the matter would be presented to the National Security Council and other government agencies for action.

Beyond Nairobi, Kindiki said the government was monitoring preparedness across the country, noting that different regions face different risks from heavy rainfall.

He cited the arid and semi-arid lands, where flooding can have different effects, as well as areas in the lower Tana River basin that have previously experienced difficulties during heavy rains.

The government has urged the public not to panic, while promising regular updates as the weather situation develops.

Kindiki said any evacuation, if required, would be temporary and intended to protect lives and property.

“It is for their safety, to save their lives, and to save themselves from any loss or damage,” he said.

He added that the government considered the expected El Niño rains a “public safety and public security matter” and that both national and county governments were taking the preparations seriously.