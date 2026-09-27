Lamu port receives first heavy machinery cargo for Sh2 trillion Dangote refinery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 — The Port of Lamu has received 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy construction machinery for the proposed Sh2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery, ahead of a planned groundbreaking ceremony next week.

The arrival of MV Da Yang marks a major step in preparations for the long-awaited project, which is expected to be the first oil refinery in northern Kenya.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto received the vessel after bringing it alongside, before presenting its master, Captain Wang Shengli, with a certificate of first call and a plaque.

KPA said the cargo will support construction of the refinery, which is expected to process crude oil from Lokichar in Turkana County, as well as crude from other parts of East and southern Africa and beyond.

“The arrival of this vessel is very critical and shows the Government’s commitment to ensuring this project succeeds. It will be a game changer for the entire region,” Ruto said.

The arrival gives Lamu Port a direct role in the refinery’s construction phase and, once operational, in supporting marine and petroleum logistics linked to the facility.

KPA said the port is expected to handle petroleum tankers and other cargo associated with the refinery as petroleum-processing and related industrial activities develop along Kenya’s northern coast.

The authority said the successful handling of MV Da Yang demonstrates Lamu Port’s readiness to accommodate the heavy and specialised cargo expected during construction.

Ruto assured shipping partners and customers that the port was prepared to handle increased cargo volumes.

KPA said it remains committed to efficient vessel turnaround, seamless cargo operations and customer-focused services as the refinery project progresses.

The refinery forms part of broader plans involving the Dangote Group and Kenya’s energy sector, with the project expected to create an industrial and petroleum-processing hub around Lamu while serving markets across the region.