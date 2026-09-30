Oburu welcomes Sh2.2tn Dangote Lamu Refinery, calls it catalyst for industrialization

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has welcomed the groundbreaking of the Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu, describing the project as a major catalyst for industrialisation and economic transformation in the Coast region.

Oburu said the refinery, being developed by the Dangote Group, represents one of the largest private industrial investments in East Africa and could significantly reshape the economic fortunes of Lamu and the wider coastal region.

In a statement issued ,Oburu described the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery as a manifestation of a long-standing vision of industrial and economic empowerment associated with his late brother and former ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He said Dangote Group chairman Aliko Dangote had been a long-standing family friend and close associate of Raila, adding that the two had held discussions over the years on ways of advancing Africa’s industrial development.

“For me and the entire ODM fraternity, this milestone is deeply personal,” Oburu said.

He said the refinery’s groundbreaking was a fitting tribute to Raila’s legacy of economic empowerment and industrial development.

Oburu also credited President William Ruto for providing the political goodwill that enabled the project to move forward, saying the administration had removed obstacles that had previously delayed the investment.

“I extend my highest appreciation to President William Ruto for recognising the transformative potential of this project, intervening decisively, and providing the necessary state goodwill to turn this cross-generational vision into reality,” he said.

The ODM leader said the project could have a far-reaching impact on the local economy, particularly through employment, energy generation and the development of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

According to Oburu, the refinery is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity on site, with 500 megawatts earmarked for the national grid.

He said the additional power would help strengthen electricity supply in the Coast region and support local businesses and industries.

The ODM leader also said the project could create more than 60,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing employment and skills-transfer opportunities for young people in Lamu and the wider Coast region.

He described the refinery as a potential anchor for the LAPSSET corridor, saying its development would stimulate investment in shipping, logistics and marine infrastructure.

Oburu further projected the emergence of downstream industries around the refinery, including petrochemicals, manufacturing, packaging and fertiliser production.

However, he called for host communities to be incorporated into the project and for their land rights and interests to be protected.

He urged the government and project developers to ensure communities affected by the development are fairly compensated and benefit from the investment.

“Preserving local heritage” and ensuring community participation, he said, should form part of the project’s implementation.

Oburu also called on residents of Lamu and the Coast region to support the investment, describing it as an opportunity to address historical economic marginalisation in the region.

His remarks come as Lamu hosts the groundbreaking ceremony for the refinery, which has been presented by the government and investors as a major component of Kenya’s industrialisation and energy strategy.