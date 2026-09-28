Kenyatta University disowns viral memo urging student couples to cohabit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Kenyatta University has disowned a memo circulating on social media that purportedly urged student couples to move in together as a way of easing pressure on accommodation around the institution.

The university said the document, dated July 27, 2026, was neither issued nor authorised by its management and does not represent its policies, regulations or official position.

The memo had claimed that an increase in student admissions had placed pressure on available accommodation, prompting the university to encourage couples to share houses to create room for other students.

It further claimed that the arrangement would increase the availability of student housing, reduce competition for accommodation, lower rental costs and encourage responsible use of available housing.

The document attracted widespread attention online, with students and members of the public questioning whether the university had formally adopted such a proposal.

In a statement issued on September 27, the university dismissed the document as fake, saying it was AI-generated.

“Kenyatta University strictly prohibits the creation or dissemination of false, misleading, fabricated, or unauthorised information,” the institution said.

The university urged students, staff and members of the public not to rely on or circulate the contents of the memo as official communication.

It instead advised the public to verify information through the university’s recognised communication channels before sharing it.

The clarification comes amid ongoing concerns over accommodation for students, with the university acknowledging that hostel space is limited.

According to the institution’s accommodation guidelines, applying for university accommodation does not automatically guarantee a room, with students who miss out required to seek alternative arrangements.

The university also operates an off-campus accommodation programme for students who are unable to secure places in its residences.

Accommodation rules

The contents of the viral memo also appear to conflict with the university’s existing rules governing student residences.

Kenyatta University’s hostel regulations prohibit students from cohabiting in university accommodation, with violations potentially resulting in loss of residential status.

The rules also prohibit students from hosting overnight visitors in their rooms, whether fellow students or people who are not enrolled at the university.

Students and visitors found violating the rules may face a fine of Sh500 per night, in addition to the loss of hostel accommodation for one academic year.

The university also regulates movement between male and female hostels, with visits restricted to specified hours.

Students who breach the visitation requirements may face disciplinary action, including losing their accommodation.

While the university’s regulations do not amount to a blanket ban on relationships between students, they distinguish between consensual relationships and conduct that amounts to cohabitation or unauthorised overnight stays in university residences.

The university’s Parents and Guardians Handbook similarly lists accommodation-related offences among matters that can attract disciplinary measures.

Penalties may include fines, expulsion from university residences and, in some circumstances, suspension from studies.

The handbook also prohibits non-resident students from renting hostel rooms from resident students and bars students from hosting fellow students or non-students in university accommodation.

The university’s latest clarification therefore places the viral memo outside its official policy framework and underscores the need for students to rely on authorised communication when seeking information on accommodation and other institutional matters.