Sakaja Oversees Removal of illegal Structures Blocking Nairobi Waterways as Flood-Mitigation Drive Intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 26 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has overseen the removal of illegal structures obstructing waterways along Naivasha Road in Kawangware, as the County intensifies flood-mitigation interventions ahead of the expected El Niño rains.

He said structures encroaching on drainage corridors will continue to be removed to restore waterways and improve the flow of storm water. Similar operations are underway in Mlango Soko and other parts of the city.

The Governor also inspected ongoing flood-mitigation works in Imara Daima, Kwa Njenga and the Governor’s Road area of Embakasi South and East, where teams are clearing, desilting, deepening and widening drainage channels and waterways. Additional machinery has been deployed to identified flood hotspots as the County accelerates interventions.

“Our El Niño interventions are already underway across the city. We are deepening and widening drainage channels, desilting waterways and deploying machinery to identified hotspots. We will continue with urgency because these works are critical to protecting lives and property,” said Governor Sakaja.