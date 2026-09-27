KAF turns to technology, local solutions to strengthen military logistics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27-The Kenya Air Force (KAF) is stepping up efforts to modernize its logistics systems, with military commanders calling for greater use of technology, data-driven planning and locally adaptable solutions to sustain air operations.

The push emerged during a three-day KAF Logistics Seminar held at Moi Air Base from September 23 to 25, where senior officers examined ways to improve fleet sustainment, supply chains and resource management amid evolving operational demands.

Deputy Commander Kenya Air Force Brigadier Mohamud Farah, representing Commander KAF Major General Bernard Waliaula, said future military logistics would require more than simply adopting off-the-shelf technologies.

“The lessons covered on technology in logistics have demonstrated that the future of fleet sustainment will depend not only on adopting modern technologies, but also on our ability to develop and adapt solutions that address our own unique operational challenges,” Farah said.

The seminar brought together formation commanders, senior officers and officers from KAF bases and formations to assess emerging trends in military logistics and identify practical approaches to improving operational support.

Discussions focused on logistics management, supply chain efficiency, resource optimisation, planning and the application of technology to military logistics.

The officers also examined the need for agile and data-informed systems capable of responding quickly to changing operational requirements.

Moi Air Base Commander Brigadier Herbert Wafula said the effectiveness of military logistics should ultimately be measured by its ability to deliver operational capability when and where it is required.

“Effective logistics is not merely about the availability of resources; it is about ensuring that the right capability reaches the right place at the right time to sustain the mission,” Wafula said.

The seminar also featured a “Marketplace of Ideas”, providing officers with an opportunity to engage subject-matter experts, share professional experiences and explore potential solutions to emerging logistics challenges.

The discussions placed particular emphasis on linking technological innovation with professional expertise and efficient use of available resources as the Air Force seeks to strengthen fleet sustainment.

The KAF said the engagement would help strengthen knowledge-sharing across its formations while supporting the development of resilient and responsive logistics systems capable of sustaining air operations and enhancing mission readiness.