Kenya’s presidential jet completes year-long overhaul with new technology upgrades

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — Kenya’s presidential jet has completed an extensive year-long maintenance programme in the Netherlands, emerging from the overhaul with upgraded interior and aircraft systems, including a new satellite communications capability.

Fokker Services Group, the Dutch aviation company that carried out the work, said it recently completed an extensive hangar visit for the Kenya Air Force’s Fokker 70, registration KAF308, better known as “Harambee One”, which serves as the country’s official presidential aircraft.

“Deep maintenance, interior and system upgrades” were undertaken during the programme, Fokker Services Group said in a post published Thursday, adding that the aircraft had also been fitted with the latest FDX Satcom system supplied by GoGo Business Aviation.

Fokker Services Group described KAF308 as “one of the last ones built and delivered” and praised the Kenya Air Force for maintaining the Fokker 70 exceptionally well over its three decades of service.

President William Ruto disembarks from Kenya’s presidential jet/FILE

Technology upgrade

The overhaul included installation of the Gogo Galileo FDX inflight connectivity system, powered by Eutelsat OneWeb’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite network.

The system uses a full-duplex electronically steered antenna to provide high-speed connectivity, with download speeds of up to 195 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 32 Mbps.

The upgrade gives the aircraft enhanced connectivity while airborne, alongside the interior refurbishment and broader systems work undertaken during the maintenance programme.

The aircraft has since returned to Kenya and resumed operational flights, with flight-tracking data showing KAF308 operating several domestic sectors between Nairobi, Eldoret, Mombasa and Malindi this week.

The aircraft has since returned to Kenya and resumed operational flights, with flight-tracking data showing KAF308 operating several domestic sectors/Flightradar24

KAF308 has, however, yet to be identified on a presidential mission since its return. The recent flights have been conducted under the FLOKI100 designation rather than the Kenya 001 call sign associated with presidential operations.

Year-long absence

The Fokker 70 had been undergoing maintenance in the Netherlands since August 2025, leaving Kenya without its dedicated presidential aircraft for much of the past year.

The aircraft, acquired by Kenya in 1995 and operated by the Kenya Air Force, is now more than 30 years old, putting it beyond the typical 25-to-30-year service range often cited for Fokker 70 aircraft, depending on usage, maintenance schedules and flight cycles.

That age, however, does not by itself determine whether the aircraft remains airworthy. Continued operation depends on its structural condition, maintenance history, flight cycles and compliance with approved inspection and life-extension requirements.

The extended absence had raised questions over the aircraft’s future, particularly amid the shrinking global fleet of Fokker 70s and the difficulty of sourcing specialised parts and maintenance expertise following the collapse of Dutch manufacturer Fokker in 1996.

Its prolonged absence also coincided with increased use of chartered executive aircraft by President William Ruto for international travel.

Charters

In June, Ruto travelled to South Africa aboard a privately chartered Boeing 737-800 BBJ2, registered T7-BBJ2 and operated by Dubai-based Empire Aviation Group.

The aircraft, configured as a Boeing Business Jet, provided an alternative to the grounded presidential Fokker 70 as the President travelled to Pretoria for a three-day state visit.

Ruto had also used chartered executive aircraft for other foreign engagements, including trips to the United States in 2024 and Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in May 2026.

The use of chartered aircraft renewed debate over the future of Harambee One, with questions over whether the government would replace the ageing Fokker 70, lease another aircraft or continue with charter arrangements.

The return of KAF308 reduces Kenya’s immediate reliance on chartered aircraft for presidential travel, while leaving the longer-term question of fleet replacement unresolved.

New lease of life

Fokker Services Group said the aircraft remained a strong airframe after three decades of service, crediting the Kenya Air Force team for taking good care of it.

The overhaul went beyond routine maintenance, combining deep maintenance with interior refurbishment and upgrades to the aircraft’s systems and communications capabilities.

With the FDX Satcom system now installed, KAF308 has access to modern satellite connectivity that can support high-speed communications during flight.

The extensive refurbishment could extend the aircraft’s operational usefulness, but its age means questions over the longer-term future of Kenya’s presidential fleet are likely to persist.

Neither State House nor the Ministry of Defence has publicly announced plans to replace the Fokker 70.