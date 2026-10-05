Two phone snatchers arrested, crude weapons recovered in Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Police in Kasarani have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in phone snatching and recovered a stolen mobile phone and crude weapons during an operation in the area.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were arrested on Sunday, October 4, during an operation conducted by officers from Kasarani Sub-County in Clay City, Sunton and Hunters.

According to police, the two suspects had just snatched a mobile phone from a member of the public when officers intercepted them.

The suspects allegedly attempted to escape, prompting officers to pursue them before they were cornered and arrested.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of the stolen mobile phone as well as crude weapons, which police said had been retained as exhibits.

The two suspects were placed in police custody pending arraignment.

The NPS said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt phone theft syndicates and other criminal networks operating in Nairobi.

“Police remain steadfast and will work relentlessly to dismantle phone theft syndicates and all other criminal networks,” the service said.

The police service also thanked members of the public for supporting community policing initiatives and providing information that assists officers in combating crime.

The NPS urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.