Multi-Agency Operation Recovers 445 Stolen Goats and Sheep in Turkana

TURKANA, Kenya, Oct 25 – Security officers have recovered 445 sheep and goats stolen from Kaloriwo Village in Turkana County following a multi-agency operation that involved an exchange of gunfire with suspected bandits.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the operation was launched after the livestock theft, with officers pursuing the suspected perpetrators and forcing them to flee, abandoning some of the animals.

During the initial pursuit, the security team recovered 365 sheep and goats after an exchange of gunfire with the suspects.

The suspects reportedly escaped with other livestock, prompting officers to sustain the pursuit as efforts to recover the remaining animals continued.

The NPS said a backup team pursuing the suspects subsequently recovered an additional 80 sheep and goats, bringing the total number of recovered animals to 445.

The initial batch of livestock has already been handed over to its rightful owners, while the additional 80 animals are awaiting identification before being returned to their owners.

Security officers remain on the ground pursuing the remaining stolen livestock and tracking down the suspects.

The operation brings together multiple security agencies in efforts to recover stolen property and apprehend those responsible for livestock theft in the region.

The NPS said the operation was ongoing, with officers continuing to pursue leads to recover the outstanding animals and bring the suspects to justice.