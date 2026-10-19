NPS Urges Motorists to Observe Traffic Rules as Schools Close for Holidays

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – The National Police Service (NPS) has urged motorists and other road users to strictly observe traffic rules as schools close for the October holidays, warning of a possible increase in road accidents due to increased travel.

In a press statement, the NPS said the closure of schools was expected to trigger a rise in the number of students and pupils travelling across the country to reunite with their families.

The anticipated increase in movement is likely to put additional pressure on roads, raising the risk of traffic accidents, particularly on busy highways and routes connecting major towns.

The police said the safety of all road users remained a priority and called on motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations and take personal responsibility to prevent avoidable crashes.

The NPS said it was working with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to intensify public sensitisation and enforcement of traffic regulations during the holiday period.

The joint operation will target traffic violations, including speeding, reckless driving, the use of unroadworthy vehicles, overloading and failure to comply with safety requirements.

The agencies will also conduct inspections of school transport vehicles to establish their roadworthiness and ensure compliance with safety standards.

The police urged motorists to avoid dangerous driving practices, warning that violations could endanger passengers, pedestrians and other road users.

The NPS called on motorists to exercise restraint and responsibility behind the wheel, particularly during a period when increased travel could expose more people to road safety risks.

Drivers were cautioned against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, exceeding prescribed speed limits and engaging in reckless manoeuvres that could lead to accidents.

The service also urged motorists to remain attentive while driving and observe all applicable traffic regulations.

The police said compliance with road safety rules was essential in reducing preventable accidents and protecting lives during the school holiday period.

Parents and guardians were encouraged to take an active role in ensuring the safety of children travelling during the holidays.

The NPS advised families to use reputable and roadworthy public service vehicles when travelling, while ensuring that children are transported safely and responsibly.

The service also asked members of the public to report reckless driving and other road safety violations to the relevant authorities.

Members of the public can report emergencies or traffic-related incidents through the police emergency numbers 999 or 911, or via the police hotline 0800 722 203.

The NPS said public cooperation would be essential in helping law enforcement agencies identify dangerous driving practices and respond to incidents promptly.

The police said they remained committed to maintaining law and order on the roads throughout the school holiday period.

The service urged motorists to work with law enforcement officers by following traffic regulations and adopting responsible driving habits.

It added that adherence to safety measures would help reduce accidents and ensure that families travelling during the holidays reached their destinations safely.

The advisory was issued by Director of Corporate Communications and National Police Service Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga on October 19, 2026.

The NPS reiterated that road safety was a shared responsibility requiring cooperation among motorists, passengers, parents, transport operators and enforcement agencies.