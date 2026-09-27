KDF, Tanzania army move to tighten Kenya-Tanzania border against cross-border crime

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to intensify surveillance, patrols, and intelligence sharing along their shared border as the two countries step up efforts to counter illegal immigration and transnational organised crime.

The commitment was reached during the second Proximity Commanders Security Meeting, held in Kajiado County on September 24, and brought together senior commanders from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF).

The meeting focused on emerging security threats affecting communities along the common frontier, with commanders calling for closer coordination between military and multi-agency security teams operating at border crossing points.

The KDF said the two sides identified regular surveillance, impromptu patrols and a sustained security presence as key measures to deter criminal activity along the border.

“Central to the security discussions was the enhancement of border protection through regular surveillance, impromptu patrols, and a sustained military presence to deter criminal activities,” the KDF said in a statement issued Saturday.

The commanders also highlighted illegal immigration as an urgent concern, calling for stronger coordination among agencies responsible for managing movement across the shared border.

The two militaries further agreed to strengthen the exchange of timely intelligence and information to enable security agencies to identify and respond to cross-border criminal networks more quickly.

“To effectively counter transnational organized crime, both delegations emphasized the critical importance of timely intelligence and information sharing between regional security agencies,” the KDF said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Major General Luka Kutto, General Officer Commanding Eastern Command (EASTCOM), representing the KDF, and Brigadier General Paul Masinde of the TPDF.

The commanders also reviewed recommendations from the inaugural proximity commanders’ meeting, including upgrading border security infrastructure, strengthening community engagement and developing a bilateral framework to improve coordination between security agencies from both countries.

The KDF said the measures are intended to standardize operational protocols and strengthen joint responses to security threats that cross-national boundaries.

The latest engagement comes as Kenya and Tanzania continue to rely on bilateral security cooperation to address challenges affecting communities and legitimate movement along their shared frontier.

The commanders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular engagement, strengthening operational coordination and keeping open channels for joint action on emerging security threats.