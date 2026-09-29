31-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Three-Day Fast at Shakahola

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman after she was found engaging in prolonged fasting at the Shakahola farmlands in Kilifi County.

Esther Njeri, a resident of Thika, Kiambu County, was reportedly spotted by villagers fasting for three days in the area near River Galana, about 38 kilometres west of Langobaya Police Station.

According to a police report, Njeri was escorted to Langobaya Police Station by the area assistant chief, members of the local peace committee, police officers from Shakahola and village elders.

During questioning, Njeri told police that she had travelled from Kiambu County to Lamu, then to Baolala before proceeding to Shakahola.

She said she had undertaken the prolonged fast following what she described as a religious call.

Njeri denied any association with Paul Mackenzie or his teachings.

Police said a search of her belongings recovered a black touchscreen mobile phone, a leso, a black bag containing two partially filled water bottles allegedly containing acid, six matchboxes and beach stones.

According to the report, Njeri said she had been carrying the items during the fasting period.

She was subsequently placed in police custody pending further questioning and investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), Malindi Detachment.

The circumstances surrounding the prolonged fasting and the items recovered from her belongings remain under investigation.

Police have not indicated whether any charges have been preferred against Njeri.