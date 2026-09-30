Tanzanian couple arrested over drugging incidents on public transport

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 30 – Police in Mombasa have arrested a Tanzanian couple suspected of running a syndicate that allegedly drugged unsuspecting bus passengers before stealing their valuables.

The suspects, identified as Pius Paskale Frugenze, 52, and his wife, Redempta Revelian Kuleta, 47, were arrested at their house in Magongo following investigations into a suspected stupefying incident involving a passenger travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa.

The latest case was reported on September 18, 2026, after a passenger boarded a Dreamline bus in Nairobi for Mombasa.

According to police, the passenger was seated next to a person who allegedly administered a stupefying substance to him during the journey, causing him to lose consciousness.

He later regained consciousness at Tudor Sub-County Hospital, where he discovered that his bag and other personal belongings were missing.

Detectives attached to Makupa Police Station launched investigations and followed a trail of forensic leads that eventually led them to the couple’s residence in Magongo.

A search of the house resulted in the recovery of the complainant’s HP laptop and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which detectives believe were among the items stolen during the incident.

Police also recovered a collection of other items suspected to have been stolen from different victims.

These included assorted mobile phones, 20 phone chargers, 10 wristwatches, 20 wallets and assorted clothing.

Detectives further seized substances suspected to be stupefying drugs, which will form part of the exhibits in the case.

The arrest has provided investigators with a potential breakthrough as they seek to establish whether the couple is linked to other similar incidents involving passengers travelling on long-distance buses.

The two suspects remained in police custody as investigations continued, pending processing and arraignment in court.

The recovered items have also been detained as exhibits as detectives work to identify their owners and establish the full extent of the alleged syndicate’s activities.