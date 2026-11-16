Court upholds national agencies’ control of road maintenance levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya’s national road agencies will retain control of allocations from the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) after the Court of Appeal upheld the legal framework governing the distribution of the fuel levy, rejecting a previous ruling that would have required counties to receive direct allocations.

The decision preserves the existing financing arrangement under which the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) receive funding for the maintenance of their respective road networks.

The ruling overturns a June 5, 2025 High Court judgment which had declared unconstitutional the exclusion of county governments as direct beneficiaries of the fund.

A three-judge appellate bench comprising Justices Agnes Murgor, Abida Aroni and Joel Ngugi ruled that the existing statutory framework provides a lawful basis for distributing the levy through designated national institutions.

“The immediate dispute in these consolidated appeals concerns two decisions of the National Assembly, made on 28th September, 2023 and 13th August, 2024, which excluded county governments from proposed allocations from the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF).”

“The Impugned Parliamentary Decisions have given rise to a constitutional controversy over the financing of county roads, the respective responsibilities of the two levels of government, and the limits of parliamentary authority in matters affecting devolved functions.”

The court affirmed Section 47 of the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and its First Schedule, which provide for the classification of roads and the respective responsibilities of national and county governments.

It also upheld Section 6 of the Kenya Roads Board Act, which establishes the formula for distributing RMLF resources among KeNHA, KURA, KeRRA, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Roads Board (KRB).

The judgment followed two consolidated appeals filed by the National Assembly and the Kenya Roads Board challenging the High Court decision.

The National Assembly had argued that the fund operates under a specific legislative framework with clearly defined institutional responsibilities and an allocation formula that should only be changed through the appropriate constitutional and legislative processes.

The ruling means the existing structure for financing road maintenance programmes remains intact, with national agencies continuing to administer the allocations for their designated road networks.

For the transport and construction sectors, the outcome maintains the current funding channels for road maintenance, although it does not introduce additional resources for infrastructure development.

The decision also leaves county governments relying on their existing funding arrangements to finance roads under their respective mandates, rather than receiving direct allocations from the Road Maintenance Levy Fund.