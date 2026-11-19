KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 19 — Stakeholders in Kisumu have called for concerted efforts to restore Lake Victoria, warning that pollution, environmental degradation and unsustainable human activities continue to threaten the lake and the livelihoods of millions who depend on it.

The appeal comes ahead of the Lake Victoria Conservation Run scheduled for Saturday, an initiative aimed at mobilising communities, institutions and businesses to support the protection and restoration of the region’s largest natural resource.

The campaign, organised in partnership with Kisumu County Government, Osiepe Sango, Event Factory and the State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries, seeks to translate public awareness into practical conservation action.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement forum in Kisumu, Millicent Olal, representing the teen-founded and teen-led organisation Osiepe Sango, said the initiative began in 2020 with young people determined to restore the lake to its former state.

Olal said the group’s initial focus on plastic pollution exposed wider environmental challenges, prompting it to mobilise young people from different communities to develop locally driven solutions.

“We believe in place-based solutions, where young people from Seme develop solutions for Seme, while those from Kajulu identify solutions that address challenges within their own communities,” she said.

She said the campaign had since expanded beyond youth-led initiatives, requiring collaboration among government agencies, conservation organisations, the private sector and communities.

Event Factory representative Dan Odhiambo identified pollution as one of the lake’s biggest threats, attributing much of the degradation to human activities within its catchment area.

He called for sustained public education, responsible waste management and greater accountability from industries and communities whose activities contribute to pollution.

“Our lake, our responsibility. We are asking everyone to participate in taking care of the lake, whether you are an individual, an industry or an institution,” Odhiambo said.

He said conservation efforts must extend beyond the shoreline, noting that plastics, poorly disposed waste and soil erosion from upstream areas are eventually carried into the lake through rivers.

Odhiambo also called for greater engagement with fishing communities, saying their daily interaction with the water makes them important partners in promoting sustainable fishing and conservation.

As part of the campaign, organisers have scheduled activities at Kaloka Beach on Friday, bringing together fishermen and beach management stakeholders for discussions on sustainable fishing practices, water safety and lake conservation. The programme will also feature boat racing, music and educational workshops.

Saturday’s conservation run will bring together residents, schools, institutions and other participants to raise awareness and mobilise support for the restoration campaign.

The event will coincide with national World Fisheries Day celebrations, which Kisumu is hosting this year, bringing together government leaders and fisheries stakeholders to highlight the sector’s contribution to the regional economy.

Kisumu County Director of Fisheries and Blue Economy Susan Adhiambo said the stakeholder engagement was part of preparations for the celebrations and would help identify practical conservation priorities for the coming year.

She said the county had planted fruit trees across all 35 beaches within Kisumu as part of its environmental conservation efforts.

“Today we have brought stakeholders together to identify action areas that we can implement up to the next World Fisheries Day and measure the impact of our engagements,” she said.

Adhiambo added that the county would establish a technical committee to review proposals from the meeting and translate them into measurable interventions.

Participants also raised concerns over alleged encroachment into the lake, weak enforcement of environmental regulations and the need for stronger accountability from both levels of government.

Adhiambo said the county would engage relevant authorities, including the county commissioner, to address concerns requiring coordinated government intervention.

Beyond environmental protection, Odhiambo said the campaign would highlight investment and employment opportunities around the lake, particularly for young people facing unemployment.

He argued that a healthy lake could support sustainable enterprises, create jobs and improve livelihoods across the region.

Organisers have urged residents, businesses, schools and institutions to participate in Saturday’s conservation run, emphasising that restoring Lake Victoria requires sustained action beyond the planned activities.

They say the campaign’s success will ultimately depend on the willingness of communities, industries and government institutions to take responsibility for protecting a resource on which millions depend.