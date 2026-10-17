Kisumu leaders seek early-warning measures to prevent election violence

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 — Leaders in Kisumu County have pledged to strengthen peace-building initiatives, tackle political intolerance and prevent electoral violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders warning that unresolved community grievances, misinformation and declining public confidence in electoral justice institutions could undermine stability.

The commitment followed a two-day Peace and Leadership Summit in Kisumu that brought together representatives from government, civil society, religious organisations, youth and women’s groups, security agencies and independent institutions to discuss peaceful elections and inclusive governance.

Kisumu County Commissioner Ramadhan Mwabudzo read the summit’s communique, outlining six key resolutions focused on strengthening peace-building efforts, improving information sharing, promoting inclusive leadership and addressing emerging security threats.

The summit was convened by Pamoja for Transformation Trust in collaboration with the national government through the Office of the County Commissioner, with support from development partners, including Act Change Transform and the Royal Danish Embassy in Kenya.

Reading the communique, Mwabudzo said peace and social cohesion were essential to the county’s stability and development, adding that sustainable peace required cooperation between state agencies and non-state actors.

“Sustaining peace requires strong and collaborative relationships among state and non-state actors, effective response mechanisms and adequate resources for local peace-building,” the communique stated.

Delegates identified political intolerance, unresolved community grievances, socio-economic inequalities, organised criminal violence, misinformation and hate speech as threats that could undermine peace in Kisumu and the wider Nyanza region as the country approaches the next election.

They also raised concerns over declining public confidence in electoral justice institutions, warning that failure to address such concerns could heighten tensions and increase the risk of violence.

The summit further highlighted emerging threats associated with digital platforms, including cyberbullying, online harassment, harmful artificial intelligence-generated content and technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

With political campaigns expected to intensify in the run-up to the 2027 elections, participants called for stronger early-warning and response mechanisms to identify and address potential conflicts before they escalate.

The delegates also emphasised the need to involve women and young people in decision-making, recognising their role in conflict prevention and the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

They said lasting peace could not be achieved through security interventions alone, but required accountable leadership, responsive institutions, respect for human rights and coordinated action among peace-building stakeholders.

The summit called for sustained investment in peace initiatives beyond the 2027 elections, cautioning against approaches that only become active when political tensions are already high.

To support implementation, participants committed to a multi-stakeholder coordination forum that will periodically review the communique, monitor agreed actions, assess progress and identify areas requiring corrective measures.

In their call to action, delegates urged participating institutions and organisations to translate the resolutions into practical interventions while upholding the principles of the Constitution.

“We, the undersigned actors, have deliberated on the cause for peace and governance for Kisumu and the region,” the communique stated, calling on stakeholders to strengthen efforts towards implementing the agreed commitments.

Speaking after the summit, Pamoja for Transformation Trust Executive Director Kadenyo Stephen said the meeting had provided an opportunity for stakeholders from government, the private sector, religious institutions, civil society and youth groups to reflect on their constitutional and individual responsibilities in promoting peace.

Stephen said the organisation remained committed to working with other stakeholders to implement the resolutions and sustain collaboration towards a peaceful and secure Kisumu County and the wider region.

He thanked the national government, development partners and participants for supporting the initiative, expressing hope that the commitments would translate into practical action ahead of the 2027 General Election.