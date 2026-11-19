NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has broken his silence on growing disagreements within the Linda Mwananchi movement, revealing how he was selected to lead the party and become its presidential candidate despite an earlier arrangement that allegedly favored Embakasi East MP Babu Owino as party leader.

In an interview on Citizen Radio, Sifuna disputed claims that he had betrayed his colleagues, insisting that all the leaders had initially agreed to bring their political parties together under one outfit before some changed their minds.

His remarks come after Babu publicly stated that the original agreement was for Sifuna to become the presidential candidate while he took the position of party leader.

Babu said the arrangement later changed without his knowledge, with some members arguing that the presidential candidate should also lead the party.

But Sifuna offered a different account, saying the group had agreed to identify the most suitable party among those owned by its members and have everyone join it.

He revealed that the discussions began after the leaders were pushed out of ODM and started searching for a new political vehicle.

“We were looking for a new house to be able to ensure that all of us could take shelter in there,” Sifuna said.

He disclosed that five leaders presented their political parties for consideration, naming Babu Owino, Caroli Omondi, Godfrey Osotsi, George Natembeya and Caleb Amisi.

According to Sifuna, a sub-committee comprising the party owners was established to submit the documents of their respective parties for evaluation by lawyers.

The legal team was expected to examine the parties’ structures, registration status, compliance and ownership before recommending which one would be suitable for the group.

Sifuna said the leaders eventually agreed to settle on the Equitable Party as their common political vehicle.

He cited Omondi as one of the leaders who abandoned his own party to join the outfit, while former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau also joined the arrangement.

Sifuna explains how he became party leader

The Nairobi Senator said the group subsequently agreed on leadership positions, with him being appointed party leader and presidential candidate.

He questioned why colleagues who trusted him to seek the country’s highest office would not trust him to lead the political party.

“Is it possible you trust me to be president of the country but you cannot trust me to be party leader of a party?” he posed.

Sifuna maintained that the decision was reached collectively and was not an attempt to sideline Babu or any other member of the movement.

However, he acknowledged that some leaders later explained that they preferred to remain in their own parties because of the political advantages of controlling their grassroots structures.

He said the group accepted their position and agreed that they could continue leading their respective parties.

“So we agreed. If you must be party leader so people enter your party, it’s okay. You can be party leader,” he explained.

The Senator also dismissed reports suggesting that his relationship with Babu, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Godfrey Osotsi had deteriorated.

He insisted that none of the leaders had personally confronted him over claims that he had betrayed them.

“When you talk about rumors, especially these rumors I see on social media, Babu himself or Orengo or Caleb hasn’t said that Sifuna has wronged him anywhere,” he said.

Sifuna challenged those spreading claims of divisions within the movement to distinguish between disagreements over political arrangements and an actual breakdown in personal relationships.

He also urged his colleagues to allow him to concentrate on building the Linda Mwananchi party instead of repeatedly discussing leadership disagreements.

“The hope that Kenyans have placed in Linda Mwananchi does not allow me to have side shows,” he said.

He added that the group had held more than 100 meetings in an attempt to convince its members to operate under one political party.