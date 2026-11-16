KRA targets 13mn inactive taxpayers in fresh push to widen tax base

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is stepping up efforts to expand the country’s active taxpayer base, with only seven million of the 20 million registered taxpayers currently meeting their tax obligations.

The authority is banking on expanded access to tax services, digital partnerships and simplified returns filing to bring more Kenyans into the tax system as it seeks to improve voluntary compliance and distribute the tax burden across a wider population.

KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi said the authority was pursuing interventions to address the gap, including partnerships with digitally enabled businesses under its Ushuru Mashinani programme, which has attracted more than 3,700 partners countrywide.

“Out of a database of 20 million registered taxpayers, only seven million are active. It is on this premise that we are pursuing every viable avenue to implement strategies that will address the existing gap.”

“The more active taxpayers we have on board paying their fair share of taxes, the more evenly the tax burden is shared.”

The programme allows participating businesses to provide essential KRA services closer to taxpayers, reducing the need for them to travel to access tax administration services.

Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers George Obell said the initiative was intended to improve access to tax services while lowering the cost of compliance, particularly for smaller taxpayers.

The authority is also preparing to roll out interventions to simplify individual tax returns filing ahead of a new April 30 deadline introduced under the Finance Act, 2026.

One of the measures highlighted by Muriithi is the use of pre-populated tax returns, which allow KRA to provide taxpayers with information to facilitate the declaration process and improve accuracy.

KRA is also expanding tax education through stakeholder engagements, including Citizen Assembly forums, to improve understanding of tax obligations and encourage voluntary compliance.

The push comes as tax authorities seek to broaden the revenue base by bringing more individuals and businesses into the formal tax system rather than relying solely on existing compliant taxpayers.