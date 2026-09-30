Nakuru clergy urge voters to reject self-seeking leaders in 2027

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 30 – A section of clergy from different denominations in Nakuru has urged voters to reject political leaders driven by personal interests, tribalism and greed in the 2027 General Election.

The religious leaders called on the electorate to scrutinise the track record, integrity, policies and commitment to public service of candidates before casting their ballots.

Bishop Paul Muema warned that electing leaders motivated by personal gain could undermine public institutions, deepen inequality and weaken accountability.

He urged voters not to be swayed by money, tribal affiliations, religious divisions or political rhetoric, saying elections should focus on issues affecting citizens and the country’s development.

Muema spoke at Remnants Ministries International Church in Free Area Estate during a prayer session for Bishop Sammy Gitonga, who has declared his interest in the Nakuru Town East parliamentary seat.

He said voters should elect leaders based on their character and record of service rather than their religious affiliations or public professions of faith.

“Not every person who professes God is good. We have seen bad people who hide in churches and mosques, temples and synagogues during campaigns, only to show their true colours once elected,” he said.

Muema claimed the church was “duped” during the 2022 General Election into providing platforms for and supporting candidates who, he said, did not have the country’s interests at heart.

He urged political leaders seeking elective positions to present clear policies and respect democratic institutions, while calling on voters to demand accountability from those seeking public office.

“Voting is a civic responsibility. Citizens should participate peacefully and make informed choices based on candidates’ conduct, policies and record of service,” he said.

Reverend Jim Mwando said the church was praying for peaceful elections and would remain vigilant against political rhetoric likely to inflame tensions.

Mwando said religious leaders would speak out against politicians making reckless statements or mobilising support along ethnic, regional or political lines.

He also called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and other constitutional bodies mandated to monitor political conduct and safeguard security to act impartially when handling complaints and alleged offences.

“There is a trend of politicians ignoring summons by the NCIC, and this could be caused by perceived bias when dealing with offenders. Some politicians go scot-free after inciting and insulting people,” he said.

Bishop Gitonga, who is seeking to represent Nakuru Town East, highlighted his leadership and development record from his school years through his work in the church and community.

He pledged to prioritise development and security in the constituency, which he described as a key area requiring stronger measures to address criminal activity, including the gang locally referred to as “Confirm”.