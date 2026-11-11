Uhuru: Kenyans have already decided on 2027 presidential vote; now unite

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that Kenyans have already made up their minds about the country’s political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election, urging opposition leaders to put aside their differences and unite behind a common cause.

K said conversations with ordinary citizens during his visits to villages had convinced him that the public was more interested in seeing opposition leaders work together than engaging in prolonged political disputes.

Speaking during the requiem mass for his cousin Beatrice Wambui Muturi at PCEA Nairobi West Church on Wednesday, November 11, Uhuru said Kenyans were looking towards a united political leadership capable of addressing their concerns and offering a better future.

The retired Head of State said that although he had left active politics, he continued to listen to the sentiments of ordinary citizens during his interactions in the villages.

“When I walk around the village going to look for a little meat there, when I go there…sorry reverend I still go to look for uji (alcohol) when I hear what people are saying, to me it’s like people have decided their issue is one, and that issue is the unity of these people,” Kenyatta said.

He added that Kenyans wanted to see their political leaders put aside their differences and organise themselves in line with the public’s expectations.

“I have spoken the truth, and they just want to see these leaders of ours uniting. But I think they have decided where they are going. Therefore, with great respect, please, as our leaders, organise yourselves and fulfil what Kenyans want,” he said.

The former President, however, did not name a preferred presidential candidate, instead challenging the opposition figures present to resolve their differences and agree on how to present themselves to the electorate.

Addressing Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa and other politicians, Uhuru warned that competing ambitions could undermine the public’s desire for a united political alternative.

He reminded the leaders that the presidency could only be occupied by one person at a time, an apparent reference to the growing competition among opposition figures seeking to lead the coalition.

“You know a seat can only be sat on by one person at a time,” he said, urging the leaders to organise themselves and work towards a common objective.

Kenyatta further called on the opposition to put the past behind them, saying the country needed leaders focused on the future rather than personal disagreements.

“What has happened in the past is the past. What we must be concerned about as Kenyans is where we are going. What is the future? And that future will only be found through unity and strength of purpose,” he said.

His intervention comes at a time when opposition leaders are intensifying consultations to build a coalition capable of challenging President William Ruto in the August 2027 General Election.

The push for a joint presidential candidate has, however, exposed differences over who should lead the alliance, when the flagbearer should be selected and how the participating parties should share political responsibilities.

Recent discussions between Kalonzo, Gachagua and Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i have focused on easing tensions within the opposition after public disagreements threatened to derail efforts to establish a common political platform.

The former President’s remarks also come against the backdrop of disagreements between Kalonzo and Gachagua over when the opposition should settle on its presidential candidate.

Kalonzo’s camp has reportedly favoured an early decision to give the eventual flagbearer sufficient time to mobilise support, while Gachagua has been pushing for broader consultations and negotiations before the coalition settles on its candidate.

There are also competing interests among opposition parties over regional representation, political influence and the terms of any pre-election agreement.

Kenyatta’s call for unity appeared to echo the political strategy that brought together opposition leaders in 2002 under the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC), which defeated KANU and ushered Mwai Kibaki into power.

The former President also emphasised that unity must be accompanied by justice, arguing that lasting peace could not be achieved without addressing grievances.

“You can talk until the cows come home about peace, but there can be no peace without justice. So we must look for justice in order to ensure we have peace, and that is what we are seeking as Kenyans,” he said.

He urged the leaders to work towards a peaceful, prosperous and united country, saying that was what Kenyans expected of them.

The appearance brought together several opposition figures who have been at the centre of ongoing negotiations ahead of the 2027 elections, with Uhuru’s intervention adding pressure on the leaders to resolve their differences and settle on a common political direction.