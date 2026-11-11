Ruto tells Uhuru to seek advice from ‘sober Kenyans’ in fresh political attack

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – President William Ruto has launched a fresh attack on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, dismissing his assessment of public opinion ahead of the 2027 General Election and telling him to seek advice from sober Kenyans rather than drunkards.

Speaking during a political rally in Kisii on Wednesday, November 11, Ruto took issue with Uhuru’s assertion that Kenyans had already made up their minds about the next election, with the only remaining challenge being the opposition’s failure to unite.

Ruto questioned the credibility of the former President’s sources of information, making an apparent reference to Uhuru’s remarks about gathering public opinion while moving around villages in search of uji.

“I heard the sponsor saying that as he was walking around looking for ‘porridge’, he heard Kenyans saying that they have made up their minds. I want to tell my brother, Uhuru Kenyatta, to get opinions from sober people, not drunkards,” Ruto said.

The President urged Uhuru to instead engage Kenyans working in different sectors of the economy, including farmers, teachers, doctors and workers involved in the government’s Affordable Housing Programme.

“Get information from sober Kenyans; those who have jobs, farmers, teachers, doctors, and those working in the Affordable Housing Project; they will tell you that Kenya is moving forward,” he added.

2027 polls

Uhuru made the remarks earlier on Wednesday while addressing mourners during the requiem mass of his cousin, Beatrice Wambui Muturi, at PCEA Nairobi West Church.

The former President said his interactions with ordinary Kenyans had convinced him that the public was increasingly dissatisfied with the current political direction and wanted opposition leaders to present a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

He explained that although he had retired from active politics, he continued moving around villages and listening to conversations among ordinary citizens.

“When I walk around the village going to look for a little meat there, when I go there… sorry Reverend, I still go to look for uji (porridge), when I hear what people are saying, to me it’s like people have decided their issue is one, and that issue is the unity of these people,” Uhuru said.

He maintained that the opposition’s biggest challenge was not winning public support but resolving internal disagreements and agreeing on a common political direction.

The former President specifically appealed to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa to put aside their individual ambitions.

He reminded them that only one person could occupy the presidency at a time, urging them to agree on a flagbearer capable of challenging Ruto.

“As I keep telling my brothers Steve, Rigathi and Eugene, the seat can only be occupied by one person at a time. From what I have heard, Kenyans have already made their decision; they only have one problem: the unity of the Opposition,” he said.

Uhuru further urged the opposition leaders to concentrate on the country’s future rather than dwelling on past political disagreements.

“What has happened in the past is the past. What we must be concerned about as Kenyans is where we are going. What is the future? And that future will only be found through unity and strength of purpose,” he said.

He also emphasised that national unity must be anchored on justice, arguing that lasting peace could not be achieved without addressing the grievances affecting Kenyans.

The former President’s intervention comes amid ongoing negotiations among opposition leaders seeking to establish a common political platform ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

By-election victories

In his response, Ruto also took aim at the opposition’s celebrations following recent by-election victories, questioning why the leaders were portraying the results as evidence of a major political shift.

He argued that the opposition had won only one by-election and should not interpret the outcome as a reflection of its national popularity.

“They only have one by-election, yet they are very proud. No wonder the Swahili people said Mtu bure akipata, amatako hulia mbwata,” he said.

The Swahili expression loosely suggests that someone who gets something without having earned or worked for it becomes excessively excited or boastful.

The President’s remarks add to the growing public exchanges between him and his predecessor, whose political relationship deteriorated after their fallout ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Uhuru, who supported Ruto’s presidential ambitions in the 2013 and 2017 elections, backed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest.

Ruto has repeatedly accused his former boss of abandoning him after their decade-long political partnership, while Uhuru has continued to weigh in on national political developments despite retiring from office.