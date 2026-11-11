Gachagua: No one will ever come between me and Uhuru again

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that nothing can come between him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, signalling a possible thaw in their once-strained relationship following years of political differences.

Gachagua said his personal bond with Uhuru had endured for years and could not be destroyed by individuals seeking to drive a wedge between the two former political allies.

Speaking during the requiem mass for Uhuru’s cousin, Beatrice Wambui Muturi, at PCEA Nairobi West Church, Gachagua acknowledged that their relationship had experienced difficulties but maintained that their longstanding friendship and shared political history remained intact.

“Whether we do politics together as a family, whether the family stays together or not, whether the family loves each other or not, can anyone succeed in coming between me and my brother President Uhuru Kenyatta? The devil is defeated!” Gachagua said.

He attributed the fallout to what he described as the devil entering between them, adding that their relationship had been built over many years and could not easily be undone.

The former Deputy President recalled working with the Kenyatta family during Uhuru’s unsuccessful 2002 presidential bid, saying they had helped lay the political groundwork that eventually propelled him to State House in 2013.

He said their association extended beyond politics, describing the Kenyatta family as one he had known and worked with for nearly two decades.

Gachagua also recalled serving as Uhuru’s personal assistant for about 20 years, saying their relationship was built on years of political mobilisation, personal friendship and family ties.

He said the two had worked together in 2002 when Uhuru first sought the presidency but lost to retired President Mwai Kibaki. According to Gachagua, the political structures they established during that campaign laid the foundation for Uhuru’s eventual election in 2013.

He also recalled the 2017 presidential election, which was nullified by the Supreme Court, saying the Jubilee campaign team was financially exhausted after the court ordered a repeat election.

Gachagua used the occasion to disclose that the late Beatrice Wambui had given him Sh1.5 million in a nylon bag to support Uhuru’s re-election campaign during the repeat poll.

However, he admitted that he used the money to address his personal financial difficulties instead of forwarding it to the campaign.

The disclosure added a personal dimension to his tribute, as he described Wambui as a woman who mentored him in business and helped him acquire several properties, including the Karen home where he has lived for 34 years.

Close allies

The renewed show of warmth comes after years of strained relations between the two leaders, who were once among the closest political allies in the Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua served as Uhuru’s personal assistant for two decades before entering elective politics in 2017, when he was elected Mathira MP.

However, their relationship deteriorated in the run-up to the 2022 General Election after Gachagua joined William Ruto’s camp, while Uhuru backed Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja presidential bid.

The differences deepened after Ruto and Gachagua won the election, with the latter emerging as Deputy President while Uhuru retired from office.

Tensions escalated further during Gachagua’s tenure as Deputy President, particularly over his criticism of the Kenyatta family’s business interests and legacy projects.

The fallout reached its peak following the raid on Uhuru’s Northlands property in Ruiru, where livestock were stolen, sections of the property torched and groups of youths reportedly attempted to subdivide the land.

Gachagua later publicly apologised to the Kenyatta family over the incidents, although Uhuru largely remained noncommittal about efforts to restore their relationship.

In May 2025, Gachagua publicly expressed regret over his fallout with Uhuru, saying he had misjudged their relationship and accusing Ruto of driving a wedge between them.

He maintained that his relationship with Uhuru had been particularly good between 2013 and 2017, before political differences emerged.

Renewed efforts

Their latest public encounter comes amid renewed efforts by Mount Kenya elders and political leaders to bring the two leaders together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Reports indicated that elders had made several attempts to broker reconciliation between Uhuru and Gachagua since 2022, with the latest initiative involving Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The efforts have been driven by concerns that divisions among influential Mount Kenya leaders could weaken the region’s political bargaining power ahead of the next election.

Gachagua had previously indicated that he wanted to visit Uhuru at his Ichaweri home to brief him on consultations he had held with residents at his Wamunyoro residence and seek his advice ahead of the 2027 political contest.

However, the former President had remained publicly reserved about the proposed reconciliation.

Wednesday’s meeting at PCEA Nairobi West Church therefore provides a fresh public glimpse into the relationship between the two leaders, although it remains to be seen whether their renewed warmth will translate into a formal political partnership.

Uhuru also appeared to respond warmly to Gachagua’s account of the Sh1.5 million campaign contribution, joking that he would visit the former Deputy President’s Wamunyoro home to recover the money.

The former President said he would make the visit alongside his friend Maina, turning Gachagua’s confession into a light-hearted exchange during the service.

The requiem mass was also attended by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and other opposition figures, at a time when opposition leaders are seeking to resolve internal disagreements and explore possible cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections.