Sudan lifts 20-month ban on Kenyan tea imports after Ruto talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Sudan has lifted a 20-month ban on Kenyan tea imports following talks between President William Ruto and Prime Minister Kamil Idris, reopening an important export market for Kenyan traders.

The decision was announced by Ruto after his meeting with Idris on the sidelines of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The restriction had blocked Kenyan tea exporters from accessing the Sudanese market for nearly two years, disrupting trade and limiting opportunities for local traders and producers.

Ruto welcomed the move, saying it would restore market access for exporters and support the livelihoods of tea farmers and their families.

“Kenya welcomes and appreciates this decision, which reopens an important market for our tea, restores opportunities for our exporters and supports the livelihoods of our farmers and their families,” he said.

He described the development as evidence of the role of diplomatic engagement in resolving trade barriers and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

“This progress demonstrates what dialogue and constructive diplomacy can achieve. We look forward to strengthening our bilateral relations, expanding trade and working together for peace, stability and shared prosperity in our region,” Ruto said.

The reopening offers Kenyan tea traders an opportunity to resume business with Sudanese buyers after the prolonged interruption, potentially boosting export earnings from one of the country’s leading agricultural commodities.

Tea remains a major source of foreign exchange for Kenya, supporting millions of livelihoods across production, processing and marketing.

However, the announcement did not specify when imports would resume or whether any additional conditions would apply to Kenyan tea shipments.