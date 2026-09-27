Ruto warns ‘confused’ leaders against drunken appearances, issues veiled response to Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 — President William Ruto has warned political leaders against appearing drunk at public gatherings, urging them to act as role models and avoid making what he described as “incoherent” remarks about the 2022 General Election.

Ruto made the remarks on Sunday while addressing congregants at Mwatate Gospel Church in Taita Taveta County, days after former President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized the continued invocation of his name nearly four years after he handed over power.

Although Ruto did not mention Uhuru by name, his comments on leaders continuing to discuss an election held four years ago came against the backdrop of the former President’s criticism of his administration.

“The election was held four years ago, but because of being confused, you come and speak incoherent things,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s remarks came five days after Uhuru questioned why his name was still being invoked during a Jubilee Party leadership handover in Nairobi on September 22.

“And now after four years, they are still saying ‘Uhuru this, Uhuru that…’” Uhuru said.

“Did we hand over power so that they could continue talking about Uhuru here? Or did we hand over power so they could go and build?” he asked.

Uhuru also accused governments of resorting to blame when things were not working as expected.

“But you know when something isn’t working, you have to try and make excuses,” he said.

The former President further recalled the 2022 transition, saying his administration accepted the Supreme Court outcome and handed over power peacefully.

“When we finished that other election, and the court ruled just like that and decided that these ones had won. Did you see anywhere where we fought?” he asked.

“Broad daylight, we went and handed over all the instruments of power… all of them,” he added.

Ruto warns against drunken appearances

Ruto then turned to the conduct of political leaders, saying those in positions of influence should set an example for the public.

“Especially those of us who are leaders, if you are a leader, you ought to be a role model; you cannot be a leader and then show up at a public meeting drunk, and then tell children not to be drunkards,” Ruto said.

He urged leaders to exercise discipline and restraint, saying their conduct influences those who look up to them.

“Please, leaders, I humbly beg you to be disciplined and temperate, knowing that many others rely on us and look up to us,” he said.

“Please, I beg leaders, let us be responsible.”

The President broadened his message to the wider role of communities in building what he described as a responsible and stable society.

“There is what government can do, but there is what parents and citizens can do,” he said.

“All of us must take our responsibilities in making sure that we bring up a society that is respectful, a society that has morals, a society that is forthright.”

Ruto said government alone could not address all the challenges facing society, calling for the involvement of religious leaders, parents and communities.

“It is not going to take government alone; it is going to take government, spiritual leaders, parents, and communities to make sure that we have a stable, forthright nation, and all of us must participate,” he said.

The renewed exchange between Ruto and Uhuru comes as political parties and leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the two leaders continuing to publicly address their respective records and political roles.