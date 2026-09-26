Eldoret police arrest suspect linked to series of robberies after tip-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26-Police in Eldoret have arrested a suspect linked to a series of violent robberies in the Munyaka area, recovering a suspected stolen laptop, three mobile phones and an assortment of crude weapons.

The suspect, who police believe is affiliated with a criminal gang known as Brothers 13 (B13), was arrested on Friday, September 25, 2026, in the Roadblock area following intelligence and tip-offs from members of the public.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Kapsoya Police Station acted on the information before apprehending the suspect.

“He is linked to a series of violent robberies that have recently plagued residents of the Munyaka area,” the NPS said.

During the arrest, officers recovered a suspected stolen laptop and three mobile phones, which were taken to Kapsoya Police Station as exhibits.

Police also recovered an assortment of crude weapons from the suspect.

The suspect was escorted to Kapsoya Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment.

The NPS credited members of the public with providing information that enabled officers to identify and arrest the suspect.

“The National Police Service appreciates members of the public for their continued collaboration,” the police service said.

Police urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the toll-free emergency numbers or at the nearest police station.

The arrest comes amid police efforts to disrupt criminal networks involved in violent robberies in Eldoret and surrounding areas.