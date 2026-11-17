ROME, Italy, Nov 17 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has visited Italy’s police operations and control centre in Rome to explore the use of technology, intelligence and real-time surveillance in modern policing.

Murkomen toured the Questura di Roma, where he assessed how Italian security agencies integrate surveillance systems and intelligence in coordinating police operations and responding to security incidents.

He said Kenya was keen to draw lessons from Italy’s experience as the government continues to modernise policing systems, improve operational efficiency and advance police reforms.

The visit coincided with bilateral security talks between Murkomen and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, which culminated in the signing of a security cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The agreement provides for collaboration in intelligence sharing, specialised training, technical assistance and the use of technology to address contemporary security threats.

The two countries also committed to strengthening cooperation against terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime and maritime insecurity.

Murkomen said the partnership would be implemented within the framework of national sovereignty, constitutional principles, the rule of law and respect for fundamental human rights.