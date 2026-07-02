Kenya, Italy Deepen Security Alliance With New Crime-Fighting Pact Amid Police Modernisation Push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2— Kenya and Italy have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating crime, signalling a major step in Nairobi’s drive to modernise its security sector and bolster international partnerships against increasingly complex criminal threats.

The agreement, signed between Kenya’s Ministry of Interior and National Administration and Italy’s Ministry of the Interior, establishes a framework for closer collaboration between the two countries’ security agencies, particularly in tackling transnational organised crime and other emerging security challenges.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the partnership aligns with Kenya’s broader security reform agenda and reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation.

“Kenya welcomes Italy’s integrated approach that recognizes the strong link between development, migration management, and security,” Murkomen said.

The Letter of Intent provides for the designation of contact points by both governments to coordinate strategic cooperation initiatives and facilitate information sharing at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The arrangement is also expected to pave the way for negotiations on a comprehensive security cooperation agreement covering broader areas of collaboration.

Murkomen said Kenya intends to leverage Italy’s experience in public security coordination and modern policing, noting that recent benchmarking engagements had identified best practices that could help strengthen the country’s law enforcement capabilities.

He linked the agreement to ongoing domestic security reforms, including the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, which is expected to enhance policing and public safety across the capital and surrounding areas.

“This milestone comes at a time when we are establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to enhance safety and security within the capital city and its environs,” he said.

“After we sign our security cooperation agreement we will be coming to you to seek specific collaboration on this front.”

The Letter of Intent forms part of Kenya’s wider security modernisation strategy, which seeks to enhance police capability, improve responses to both domestic and cross-border crime, and strengthen partnerships with international allies in addressing evolving security threats.

The signing ceremony was attended by Italy’s Ambassador to Kenya Vincenzo Del Monaco, Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Belio Kipsang, alongside senior government officials from both Kenya and Italy.