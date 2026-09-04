Murkomen denies parallel police command amid abduction claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed claims of a parallel command structure within the National Police Service, insisting that all police units operate under the authority of Inspector-General Douglas Kanja.

His defence of the police comes amid renewed public concern over abductions in Kenya, with the latest case involving Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, who was forcibly taken by armed men near Nakuru before being found hours later in Masinga, more than 200 kilometres away.

Dashcam footage of the incident showed masked men forcing him from his vehicle.

The incident has revived questions over the conduct and accountability of security agencies, particularly as human rights organisations continue to document cases of abductions and enforced disappearances.

On Friday, however, Murkomen rejected suggestions that some police units operate outside the formal chain of command.

“Those who are suggesting that there are units in the NPS that operate outside the command of the IG are false propagandists,” he said.

The CS said the Government remained committed to protecting the independence of the National Police Service from external interference while supporting reforms intended to improve its effectiveness and professionalism.

“We will continue to support the independence of the NPS from any external interference,” he said.

His remarks come against a backdrop of mounting scrutiny of the police over alleged abductions and disappearances, particularly following the 2024 anti-government protests.

Human Rights Watch has previously reported allegations that plain-clothes security officers were involved in abducting and forcibly disappearing protesters and social media activists. The organisation has also raised questions about the involvement of various security formations in such cases.

Amnesty International Kenya said this week that 19 cases of enforced disappearance and 69 police killings had been documented in Kenya in 2026 so far, citing data from the Missing Voices Coalition. The organisation has called on the Government to take concrete action to end enforced disappearances and hold perpetrators accountable.

Against this backdrop, Murkomen said police reforms were progressing, with the Government implementing recommendations of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

“One of the things that have been done is to improve the curriculum. It now includes training on human rights, constitutionalism and the rule of law,” he said.

The reforms, he said, also include modernisation of police equipment, increased use of technology in security operations, improved welfare, better access to medical care and expansion of police housing.

“We are focusing more on mental health, making sure medical facilities and insurance cover are improved, and also their basic salary has increased significantly,” he said.

New officers deployed

Murkomen spoke at the National Police College in Embakasi during the 59th Passing-Out Parade of Administration Police Service recruits.

He said the new officers would strengthen the National Police Service’s capacity to tackle banditry and terrorism, improve border security and response capabilities and address personnel shortages.

President William Ruto, who presided over the passing-out ceremony, reiterated the Government’s commitment to police reforms, saying the programme was intended to serve the public interest.

“This entire reform programme is undertaken in the public interest and financed with public resources,” President Ruto said.

The President urged the newly trained officers to enforce the law with restraint and accountability while respecting the dignity and rights of citizens.

The Government’s defence of the police comes at a particularly sensitive time for the National Police Service, with rights organisations demanding greater transparency over the whereabouts of people reported missing after alleged abductions.

Amnesty Kenya has warned that abductions can become a precursor to enforced disappearance and has called for investigations that establish the fate of victims and hold those responsible to account.

The latest abduction of journalist Alex Kiprotich has further intensified the debate over the safety of journalists, activists and government critics, even as the Government maintains that the police service remains subject to a clear constitutional command structure.