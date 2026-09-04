Oburu Odinga in high spirits as John Methu checks on him

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Odinga has received another visit at his Nairobi residence, with Nyandarua Senator John Methu saying he found him in high spirits.

Methu visited Oburu on Friday morning and delivered goats and sheep as he checked on his colleague, who has been resting at home after a recent hospital visit.

“Happy to find my colleague Oburu Odinga in high spirits when I checked on him at his Nairobi residence this morning,” Methu said.

The visit comes as a number of political leaders continue to visit Oburu and check on his wellbeing following reports about his health.

On Thursday, Oburu received Senate Energy Committee Chairperson Senator William Kisang, Vice-Chairperson Senator Beatrice Ogolla and Engineer Nicholas Gumbo at his Nairobi residence.

The leaders said their visit also provided an opportunity to discuss the work of the Senate Energy Committee.

They held talks on committee meetings, the legislative agenda and policy oversight in the energy sector.

Oburu said such engagements were important in strengthening leadership and advancing national development.

“Collaborative leadership remains key to driving sustainable development and accountability across our nation,” Oburu said.

Oburu, 82, recently pushed back against reports that he had been readmitted to hospital, saying he was well and had only briefly visited hospital for a general check-up with his doctors.

“Thank you for your concerns. I have read the nations digital news and wish to state that I am very well,” Oburu said in a statement posted on X.

He added: “I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check up with my doctors and have since returned home.”

Oburu also urged Kenyans not to be alarmed by reports about his health.

“Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm anyone. The day I am truly sick, I will inform you all, for I am a very transparent person,” he said.