Kenya to Benefit From New Global Mpox Vaccine Stockpile

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Kenya will benefit from a new global stockpile of mpox vaccines designed to help countries access doses faster when outbreaks occur.

The stockpile was launched on August 27 and is expected to begin operations later this month, creating a long-term mechanism for countries to access vaccines during mpox outbreaks.

The initiative was approved by the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in 2025 and is funded by Gavi and coordinated by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision.

The ICG brings together the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new stockpile builds on the Access and Allocation Mechanism established in 2024 during the previous mpox Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

It is intended to ensure countries have timely and equitable access to vaccines, particularly when responding to outbreaks.

Mpox continues to pose a global health threat, with Africa accounting for about two-thirds of reported cases.

Between January 1, 2022 and July 31, 2026, 145 countries and territories reported 190,683 confirmed mpox cases and 529 deaths.

The viral disease spreads mainly through close physical contact, while animal-to-human transmission continues in parts of Africa, increasing the risk of new outbreaks.

The WHO says mpox can cause severe illness, particularly among children and people with weakened immune systems. Vaccination can help protect people at risk, reduce severe disease and support faster containment of outbreaks.

Gavi CEO Dr Sania Nishtar said the stockpile was created to address inequalities in access to mpox vaccines, particularly after lower-income countries struggled to secure doses during the 2022 outbreak.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the initiative as an important step towards a more sustainable and equitable approach to mpox outbreak response.

The stockpile is expected to help countries secure vaccines more quickly when outbreaks occur, potentially enabling health authorities in Kenya and other affected countries to respond faster and protect communities at risk.