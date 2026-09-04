Karua: Govt ‘days of ruling through fear’ numbered

NAIROBI, September 4 — People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has stepped up her criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration, warning that its hold on power will be challenged by voters in the 2027 General Election.

Ms Karua accused the government of ruling through fear, abductions, intimidation and impunity, saying Kenyans had endured enough and would use the ballot to demand political change.

In a statement, the former Justice Minister said the administration should not assume that its current position of power would continue indefinitely.

“Kenya Kwanza should be under no illusion and know that their days of ruling through fear, abductions, intimidation and impunity are numbered,” Karua said.

She said Kenyans had become increasingly unwilling to accept an environment in which citizens could be targeted for expressing dissent or criticising those in power.

“Wenye nchi have endured enough, they will not accept a country where speaking out can make you a target,” she said.

The Former Justice Minister, who has positioned herself as one of the opposition voices ahead of the 2027 elections, said the ultimate power rested with citizens rather than political leaders.

She urged Kenyans to exercise that power at the next General Election, which is expected to be held in August 2027.

“Power belongs to the people, and in 2027, Kenyans will have the opportunity to use that power to reclaim their country and restore sanity!” she said.

Her remarks come as political parties and opposition leaders intensify their mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections, with questions over alliances and the possibility of a united opposition expected to dominate political debate in the coming months.

Karua has been a vocal critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration and has repeatedly raised concerns over governance, accountability and the protection of civil liberties.

The 2027 election is expected to provide the electorate with an opportunity to either renew the mandate of the Kenya Kwanza administration or elect a new government.

Karua’s remarks also signal an increasingly combative opposition campaign as political actors begin positioning themselves for the contest.

The former presidential running mate has previously advocated for stronger democratic institutions and greater accountability in government, and her latest warning is likely to further sharpen the political contest between the administration and opposition forces.

The remarks come days after the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, an incident that has reignited concerns over the safety of journalists and the state of press freedom in Kenya.

Kiprotich was abducted by armed men along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night as he travelled to Nakuru. He was later found safe near Masinga Dam in Machakos County, several hours after he went missing. The Media Council of Kenya and other media stakeholders have called for investigations into the incident.

The incident was the second reported attempt to abduct the journalist in about two months. On June 27, armed men in a Toyota Probox allegedly attempted to seize him as he drove to work in Nakuru, but he escaped by locking himself inside his vehicle and driving away.

The latest incident has drawn condemnation from journalists, lawyers and media organisations, with concerns that attacks on journalists could have a chilling effect on critical reporting. The Media Owners Association described the abduction as pointing to a wider threat facing journalists, while the Media Council of Kenya called for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation.

The National Police Service has said Inspector-General Douglas Kanja ordered investigations to establish what happened and identify the armed individuals involved. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has also condemned the incident and called for those responsible to be held accountable.