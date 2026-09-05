Kahiga hails CHPs, says their work is reducing disease burden

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 5 — Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has praised Community Health Promoters (CHPs) for their contribution to reducing the country’s disease burden, saying data shows their work is beginning to deliver results at the grassroots.

Speaking during a Jamii Imara Mashinani engagement in Nyeri led by Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, Kahiga described CHPs as “wonderful” and “amazing” people, acknowledging their role in taking healthcare services closer to communities.

“The data shows that the work you are doing has started to reduce our disease burden,” Kahiga said.

He said he regularly recognises the work of CHPs whenever he meets them, underscoring their contribution to community-level healthcare.

“Wherever I meet with you, first, I take my hat off to you,” he said.

Kahiga also highlighted his close collaboration with Muthoni on the community health programme, saying the two have worked together on matters concerning CHPs.

“Let me also say that we work very closely with PS Muthoni on your work,” Kahiga said.

His remarks came during the JIM grassroots engagement, which brought government officials closer to communities to explain government programmes and listen to local concerns.

The recognition of CHPs comes against the backdrop of Muthoni’s call during the same engagement for Kenyans to avoid politicising healthcare, with the PS urging the public to support efforts aimed at preventing disease and improving health outcomes.

PS Muthoni warns against politicising healthcare

Muthoni has also been using the JIM tour to encourage Kenyans to embrace government programmes, including youth and economic empowerment initiatives, as part of the broader push to take government services and information closer to wananchi.