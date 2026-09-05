USS Ross arrives in Mombasa after supporting US operation against Iran

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross has arrived in Mombasa for a scheduled port visit after supporting Operation Epic Fury and the US blockade against Iran, bringing a warship with recent Middle East operational experience to Kenya amid continued US-Kenya security cooperation.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71), arrived in Mombasa on Saturday, September 5, following its deployment in the US Fifth Fleet area of operations, where the US Navy says it has supported Operation Epic Fury and the US blockade against Iran since April.

The port call is part of a broader US naval presence across the region and is intended to support the ship’s readiness while providing an opportunity for professional engagement with Kenyan maritime partners.

The US Navy did not indicate that the Mombasa visit is linked to Ross’s previous operations in the Middle East.

Instead, Washington framed the visit around its longstanding security relationship with Kenya, including cooperation on regional stability, maritime security and countering shared threats such as al-Shabaab and ISIS.

“This visit reflects the practical strength of the U.S.-Kenya partnership and our long record of working together on shared regional interests,” said Susan M. Burns, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Kenya.

Burns said established arrangements between the two countries enable logistical support for US forces operating in the region, with port visits helping sustain naval readiness and facilitating professional exchanges with Kenyan partners.

“Our countries maintain established arrangements that enable logistical support for U.S. forces operating in the region, and port visits help sustain ship readiness while also creating opportunities for professional exchanges with our Kenyan partners,” she said.

From Middle East operations to East Africa

Ross deployed in March as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, which includes the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, Carrier Strike Group 10 staff, Carrier Air Wing 7, USS Mason and Destroyer Squadron 22.

The destroyer subsequently operated in the US Fifth Fleet area, supporting Operation Epic Fury and the US blockade against Iran from April.

Its arrival in Mombasa marks its operations within the US Sixth Fleet area of operations, which covers Europe and Africa and is headquartered in Naples, Italy.

The Sixth Fleet conducts joint and naval operations alongside allied and partner forces across the two regions.

The distinction is significant: while Ross’s recent deployment has included US military operations involving Iran, the Navy’s announcement presents its Mombasa call as a scheduled port visit focused on readiness, logistics and engagement with Kenyan partners, rather than as an extension of those operations.

Kenya-US maritime cooperation

Kenya is an annual participant in Exercise Cutlass Express, the US-sponsored multinational maritime-security exercise involving countries in East Africa and the western Indian Ocean.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening participating countries’ capacity to counter illicit maritime activity and improve cooperation among regional maritime-security agencies.

The US Navy said Washington remains committed to working with Kenyan partners against shared threats, including al-Shabaab and ISIS.

The vessel’s commanding officer said the port visit would give the crew an opportunity to rest and recharge, while thanking Mombasa residents for welcoming the sailors.

“Our Sailors have worked exceptionally hard throughout this deployment, executing with discipline and teamwork,” said Cmdr. Pia Chapman, commanding officer of Ross.