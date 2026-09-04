Historic first: Global Esports boss to visit Kenya to advance transformative agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 4, 2026 – Global Esports Federation (GSF) president Sir Paul J. Foster is expected in the country on Sunday (September 6) in what is a historic milestone for the development of the game in Kenya and Africa, at large.

In a statement, Esports Kenya Federation president Ronny Lusigi said Foster’s visit is a golden opportunity to widen Kenya’s standing in the Esports community.

“Sir Paul’s visit presents an important opportunity to advance discussions around Kenya’s esports events hosting capacity, talent development pathways and the long-term collaboration between the Global Esports Federation and Kenyan stakeholders across government, academia and the private sector,” Lusigi said.

He added: ““Kenya has emerged as one of Africa’s most active esports nations, anchored by the Esports Kenya Federation, community esports organizations, publishers, and a young and digitally engaged population.”

Foster is expected to participate in a series of strategic engagements, including high-level government meetings, a university address at the Catholic University of East Africa, GEFCon Nairobi at Weston Hotel, a media roundtable, and visits to grassroots esports facilities.

In particular, GEFCon Nairobi will serve as a key conference, bringing together esports stakeholders, industry leaders, brands, policymakers, academia and other partners to discuss the growth and development of esports in Kenya and across the African continent.

Accompanying Foster will be Tommy Sithole, Vice President of the Global Esports Federation — and President of the African Esports Development Federation — as well as Mr. Thanos Karagrounas, Chief Impact Officer of the Global Esports Federation.