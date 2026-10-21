Crawford explains 75/25 fee model amid questions over South Sudan eVisa charges

JUBA, South Sudan, Oct 21 – Crawford Capital says it keeps 75 percent of a $15 convenience fee charged for selected digital government services in South Sudan, while the relevant ministry receives the remaining 25 percent.

In a statement issued on June 22, 2026, the company said its share amounts to $11.25, with the ministry receiving $3.75. Crawford said the arrangement applies to the convenience fee and not the underlying government charge.

The explanation comes amid questions over the company’s contracts for digital government services and revenue collection in South Sudan.

A 2025 report by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan describes a 75 percent profit-sharing arrangement under an eServices agreement. The report also discusses eVisa charges, including an additional US$20.16 service fee in an example cited in paragraph 156.

The report separately discusses fees for oil accreditation, which are calculated on a different basis.

Crawford’s statement does not clarify whether the differences in the reported fees reflect separate contracts, changes in charges over time or different arrangements for individual services.

The basis used to calculate the fee share determines how much each party receives. Under Crawford’s stated model, 75 percent of a $15 convenience fee amounts to $11.25. If the same percentage were applied to a $100 government charge, the service provider would receive $75.

Establishing how the different arrangements operate would require the relevant contracts, fee schedules and payment records showing what customers pay and how the money is distributed.

Crawford maintains that its operations are governed by formal agreements with government institutions and that its convenience fees are separate from government revenue.