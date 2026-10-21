F1 races to return to standard distance in 2028

LONDON, England, October 21, 2026 – Formula 1 grands prix will return to their standard distance in 2028 after the maximum length was shortened for next season.

The maximum distance of a race was cut by 15km from 305km (189.5 miles) to 290km (180.2 miles) for the 2027 season.

That reduction was introduced because of a quirk of the situation surrounding changes to the engine rules for next year.

The new hybrid engines introduced this year, which have a near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power, have been criticised for reducing the impact of driver skill.

The power split will be changed, in two steps, to 60-40 by 2028, enabling drivers to have maximum power for longer.

This means the cars will use more fuel – and that became a concern when it emerged some teams wanted to carry their chassis over into next year to save money.

As the fuel tank is within the chassis and therefore its size could not be changed, this meant those teams might not have been able to finish grands prix with their existing fuel tanks.

The change affects only a handful of races where fuel consumption is heaviest.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, published the 2027 rules this week and these included a section on changes for 2028 in which there is a clause that removes the reduction and reinstates the 305km maximum distance.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had previously objected to the shortening of race distances.

Britain’s Hamilton, 41, said: “The races should be longer because the races are physically easier than ever before. So shortening, I don’t think, makes much sense.

“This is supposed to be the sport that’s the most physically demanding – mentally and physically. There are some that are just so hot and ultimately you are on the edge. Like Singapore is incredibly hot and demanding.

“But that’s where I think you want to see athletes – just right on the edge, right? Right at the edge of their performance, having to actually push their bodies further because that’s what this sport is about – pushing, pushing the levels and pushing the boundaries.”