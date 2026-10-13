Kenyan rally star Karan hails Rwanda’s historic Formula 1 deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Reigning three-time FIA African Rally Champion Karan Patel has hailed Rwanda’s landmark 10-year agreement to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, describing it as an “incredible feat” for the continent.

Patel says the return of Formula 1 to Africa will benefit the wider motorsport ecosystem, creating opportunities in logistics, planning, safety, training and tourism.

Speaking to The New Times Rwanda on the sidelines of the historic announcement in Kigali on Tuesday, Patel said the Grand Prix would also give Kenyans an opportunity to visit their neighbouring country when the race gets underway.

“It’s an incredible feat, and I’m not surprised that it is Rwanda that made this incredible project happen. We are very proud that our neighbour is going to host Formula 1,” Patel said.

“As Kenyans, we are excited to have this opportunity, at least to visit when the race happens.”

Patel, who recently clinched the African Rally Championship title in Tanzania after dominating the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally earlier in the season, attended the announcement alongside regional dignitaries, government officials and motorsport stakeholders.

The Kenyan driver believes the impact of the Grand Prix will extend well beyond race day, benefiting the entire region.

“The whole ecosystem in Africa will benefit from this momentous event. It’s huge for Africa, it’s huge for East Africa, and we are looking forward to it,” he said.

On the long-term benefits of hosting the race, Patel noted that the project would create opportunities across several sectors while strengthening motorsport development in the region.

“The race is going to bring a lot to the ecosystem, and we are yet to wait and see. As the President said, there are a lot of people who will benefit — in logistics, planning, safety and training. It’s going to bring a lot to the country, East Africa and Africa as a whole,” he added.

Formula 1 has announced a landmark 10-year agreement to bring the sport back to Africa, with the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, expected to join the calendar in the early 2030s.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for the sport, which last raced on the continent at the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami.

Formula 1’s return to Africa has been a long-standing ambition, with the latest announcement following years of collaboration to establish the foundations for a sustainable, world-class Grand Prix.

The inaugural race in Rwanda is expected to take place after the completion of a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, with construction and development plans targeting the early 2030s.

The circuit will be designed to meet FIA Grade 1 standards and form part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

Located approximately 40 kilometres south of Kigali, near the new Kigali International Airport in Bugesera, the proposed circuit will incorporate the area’s natural landscape and elevation changes to deliver a challenging racing experience and enhanced viewing opportunities for fans.