The F1 pit stop that helped save lives

LONDON, United Kingdom,Oct 15 – When the McLaren pit crew refuelled a car, changed its tyres and relayed information to their driver in less than seven seconds at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2001, they were just doing their jobs.

But 700 miles away in the break room at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), Dr Martin Elliott and his colleagues were watching after completing a life-saving operation on a young child.

The brief glimpse would change how the doctors approached patient care. From surgery-to-ICU handovers and neonatal care to air-ambulance response times, F1’s innovations have made an impact far beyond the track.

At Ferrari’s factory in Maranello, the GOSH medical team studied how pit crews organised roles, communication and handovers.

Doctors and nurses started each procedure with a checklist, setting out specific roles and tasks. This reduced human error and helped ensure key tasks were completed. All patient data was also shared from the operating theatre to the care unit.

Gaps in performance were identified and addressed, while repeated rehearsals helped refine the process.

As a result, the process from surgery to intensive care became more organised, and a 2007 study by researchers at GOSH and the University of Oxford found the F1-inspired handover process reduced technical errors, information omissions and handover time.

Reflecting on the project, Dr Elliott, then a consultant paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon at GOSH, said: “The environment we were working in then and in many ways still do is fundamentally potentially dangerous at every step.

“And of course, fundamentally, that’s how F1 doesn’t make mistakes. They have created an environment of complete precision, not only in engineering, but also in process, because they simply can’t afford financially or from a race perspective to slip up.

“It’s the same, you know, the precious parcel on the trolley is the same as the precious parcel in the car. You have to get all of those steps right.”

The model was later adopted by other healthcare teams.

From trackside to bedside

Fifteen years ago, Williams worked with the University Hospital of Wales to improve neonatal resuscitation.

Former Williams human performance specialist Gemma Fisher recognised that the organisation of pit-crew equipment to prevent delay could also be applied in a hospital setting.

Video analysis unveiled the chaotic reality of medical emergencies with overlapping voices and misplaced equipment.

Standardising roles – deciding who stood where, who needed to be heard at what moment and where equipment was stationed – allowed for a faster, more efficient response.

Debriefings allowed medical staff to review what had happened and identify what could be improved for future emergencies.

The changes also encouraged junior doctors to raise concerns without fear of blame.

The collaboration extended beyond working practices and into engineering. Advanced Healthcare Technology and Williams have since developed the Babypod: a carbon fibre carrier designed to withstand a 20G crash, which can help prevent injury in the transportation of babies from ambulance to hospital.

Every second counts

F1 continues to find new ways to apply its expertise in emergency medicine.

At this year’s race at Silverstone, a collaboration with Air Ambulance Cornwall showed how response times could be improved, with take-off time reduced from five minutes to three and a half.

This was achieved using many of the same methods, including quick and organised starts, having equipment ready for use and clear communication across the team.

David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK and former team principal of BAR and Benetton, said: “You might not see one and a half minutes in the overall scheme of things, but one and a half minutes when you’re lying by the side of the road or you’ve fallen off a horse or you’ve fallen down a cliff and you’ve hurt yourself, those minutes must seem like years for the person who’s injured.”

Richards said the partnership would continue to look for ways to reduce response times further.

Twenty-five years after Dr Elliott first saw a pit stop that inspired a new way of thinking, lessons from the sport continue to influence healthcare, from neonatal treatment to emergency response.