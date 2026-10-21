Muyoti departs Kenya Police in pursuit of higher education

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2026 – Kenya Police FC have confirmed the departure of head coach Nicholas Muyoti and his assistant, John Baraza.

In a statement, the law enforcers announced the duo have left the club to pursue a Caf A coaching license, as had been agreed when they joined midway last season.

“Coach Nicholas Muyoti and John Baraza joined Kenya Police Football Club on the understanding that the club would release them to advance their Caf coaching credentials whenever an opportunity arose. As accomplished Caf B holders, they have activated their request to pursue Caf A coaching classes,” the 2024/25 FKF Premier League champions announced.

The law enforcers added that a new replacement will be announced in due course, one which matches the local and international ambitions of the club.

“The board and the management of the team commends the duo’s diligence, committment, professionalism, and work ethic while wishing them very best in their education and journeys. Given these developments, the club’s desires and ambitions locally and internationally, we shall in due course communicate the coaching path we will take,” the club said.

Muyoti joined Police in January this year from Nairobi United from where he departed under unclear circumstances.

He succeeded Serbian Dusan Stojanovic, leading the law enforcers to a third-place finish in the league courtesy of four wins, six draws and four losses.

The former AFC Leopards midfielder also steered Police to the FKF Cup final where they lost 2-1 to Tusker.

His last match in charge was on Mashujaa Day against AFC Leopards, which they lost 2-1 courtesy of Robert Sichenje’s stoppage-time sucker punch.

Perhaps oblivious that this would be his parting shot, Muyoti spoke of his team’s defensive frailties and promised to rectify them.

“I think first of all is how we’ve conceded the goals today. I think they’ve been very cheap and it’s something that we can avoid. I think what I have to do is just to make sure I work on my defense and yes, make sure that we identify,” he said.

Police have so far garnered a single point from their first two ties of the 2026/27 season, against Migori Youth and Ingwe.