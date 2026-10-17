No hard feelings from Pamzo as Administration Police fall to ‘Sirkal’ stunner in Homa Bay

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 17, 2026 – A heartbreaking loss to Gor Mahia notwithstanding, APS Bomet head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says his charges can be proud of how they stood up to his former club in their FKF Premier League tie on Saturday evening.

Omollo said the team matched the league champions in every phase of the play and were simply unlucky to concede to a moment of brilliance by Alpha Onyango in the 84th minute.

“We were dangerous going forward and in the defence, we did well to keep them at bay. In the midfield, we stood up to them quite well. This was one of those matches which would have been decided by a moment of brilliance and that’s exactly what Alphie (Alpha) did,” the former Gor Mahia defender said.

The law enforcers looked set to share the spoils with Charles Akonnor’s side at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, not until Ben Stanley Omondi teed up the Kakamega High School alumnus at the edge of the box, to fire a low raspy shot into the bottom right corner.

It was his second goal in two matches, following Tuesday’s opener against Murang’a Seal, in which they won 4-2.

For Omollo, there was much more to be proud off from a gallant fight, rather than lick their wounds from a bruising match.

One positive was Ugandan import Bruno Bunyanga who gave the K’Ogalo backline minimal breathing space with his physicality and movement off the ball.

The gaffer is optimistic the new signing will be an important piece of arsenal for the law enforcers this season.

“The likes of Frank (Gor Mahia defender) are the best we have in this country yet you could see that he did very well against them especially when it came to holding the ball. In matches against less tougher sides, I believe we will see the best of him,” Omollo said.

APS are yet to score a goal in the 2026/27 season, having slugged out a barren draw against Mathare United in their opener, last weekend.