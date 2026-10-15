Australia hold off New Zealand in dramatic World Cup opener

LONDON, United kingdom, Oct 15 – Australia underlined why they are favourites for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup by fighting back from a mauling at the hands of New Zealand’s powerful pack to win a thrilling opening match of the tournament.

This was as good as it gets in terms of international rugby league, with more than 40,000 fans – the biggest Test match crowd in Sydney for 50 years – witnessing the ultimate smash-and-grab victory by Kevin Walters’ side.

Casey McLean’s stunning early try gave New Zealand the impetus and they were on top until the final five minutes, when Jack Bostock marked a stunning Kangaroos debut with his third try to decide an epic match.

Bostock’s dream debut – which included one interception try and two by winning aerial battles to claim spiralling Cameron Munster kicks – was one of many fascinating sub plots.

Kalyn Ponga’s match-up against his Australia counterpart Reece Walsh, arguably the sport’s biggest star, was another.

The Kiwi full-back scored twice and looked to be coming out on top in their personal battle until Walsh conjured up a superb long-range try to lay the platform for the defending champions’ last-gasp triumph.

Ponga left the field injured with the game in the balance and had his left arm in a sling at full time, which does not bode well for the rest of his tournament.

Quite how new Maroons coach Darius Boyd selects between the star duo at Origin level next year, is anyone’s guess.

Just how do you separate arguably the two best full-backs in the game, with neither prepared to give the other an inch?

While Walsh’s superb tackle on Ponga prevented a certain try in the first-half, the Newcastle Knights man replied by dancing past the Australia number one on his way to a second try – only for Walsh to deliver a stunning attacking riposte of his own just over eight minutes later.

Ponga, who was forced off with a suspected broken arm before Munster and Bostock reprised their up-and-under show with less than five minutes on the clock, had been the beneficiary of New Zealand’s powerhouse pack setting the rhythm for the game.

That meant that the dash and swagger exhibited by Australia in their Ashes triumph of 12 months ago was largely substituted by a staunch defence of their line.

Yet somehow, largely thanks to two errant New Zealand passes that allowed Bostock and Trbojevic to race unopposed from distance to score – they were level at 10-10 at the break having been comprehensively outplayed.

Yet having been 6-0, 16-10 and 22-16 down the world champions still found a way to open the tournament with a win but on this evidence they will expect to have to repeat that formula against their great foes on 15 November, if they are to lift the trophy for a 13th time.

Matt’s player of the match – Reece Walsh

There were plenty of candidates for this – hat-trick hero Jack Bostock, Kiwi full-back Kalyn Ponga and his packmen James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Isaiah Papali’i, but if it is down to deciding moments then Reece Walsh had ample fingerprints on the victory.

There was a huge defensive effort on Ponga in the first-half when he guided his fellow full-back to the outside and then monstered him with a ball-and-all tackle.

He then showed the fleetfooted magic in his game with a lightning break to torch the Kiwis and deliver a try that just tipped the balance in the Kangaroos’ favour.

Given his recent injury absence, Walsh’s calves and lungs were burning at times while a vomiting spout just outlined the lengths he was willing to go to help his team.

Knowing you’ve got a matchwinner in the ranks helps Australia deal with being under the pump as they were on significant occasions in this, and Walsh delivered.a