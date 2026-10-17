All workers accounted for after former Club Avenida demolition injures four

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Nairobi City County has completed search operations at the Avenida Building along Moi Avenue, confirming that all 24 workers reported at the site have been accounted for, with no fatalities reported after a demolition incident injured four people.

In a situation report issued on Saturday, the county said comprehensive searches, including the deployment of canine teams, were completed at approximately 1:50am following the incident during planned structural demolition to prepare the site for redevelopment.

Four workers sustained injuries, three of whom were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment, according to the county’s Built Environment and Urban Planning department.

“A personnel accountability exercise confirmed that all individuals on-site have been accounted for,” City Hall said.

“There are no fatalities.”

The incident occurred on Friday night at Avenida Building, identified as Nairobi Block 28/285, in Nairobi Central Ward, Starehe Sub-County.

Nairobi City County Fire and Rescue Services activated emergency response protocols after receiving an alert at approximately 12:11am.

The site was cordoned off before command of the operation was handed over to the National Disaster Management Unit to coordinate the response.

The county said machinery had been deployed to clear debris and secure the site, adding that a structural safety assessment would be conducted before any further activity was allowed at the location.

“Comprehensive primary and secondary searches, including the deployment of canine search teams, were completed by 0150 hours,” the report said.

County Executive Committee Member for Urban Planning Patrick Mbogo said further updates would be provided as the multi-agency team completed its assessments.