Nairobi Assembly seeks public views on proposed crematorium

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 14 – Plans to establish a modern, electricity-powered crematorium near City Park have sparked mixed reactions among Nairobi residents, with some backing the proposal as an affordable alternative to conventional burials while others raise concerns over its location and potential public health implications.

The proposal was discussed during a public participation forum convened by the Nairobi County Assembly, where residents were given an opportunity to present their views on the proposed facility.

Those supporting the project argued that a modern crematorium would provide families with a dignified and potentially less costly funeral option, particularly at a time when burial expenses continue to place a financial burden on many households.

They pointed out that families often incur substantial costs transporting bodies to burial sites in different parts of the country, in addition to expenses associated with funeral arrangements, land and burial ceremonies.

A crematorium within Nairobi, they argued, would offer residents a more accessible alternative while providing families with greater flexibility in making end-of-life arrangements.

However, the proposal also encountered opposition from residents who questioned the suitability of the City Park location.

Some participants called on the county government to consider an alternative site, citing concerns about the facility’s proximity to a recreational space frequented by children, families and other members of the public.

“City Park is a recreational space used by families and children. We therefore need to carefully consider whether it is the most appropriate location for such a facility, particularly given the public health concerns raised,”James Ndegwa,a resident in Parklands stated.

They also raised questions about possible public health implications, calling for adequate safeguards and further clarification on the proposed facility’s operations.

Karura Ward MCA Fiu Ni Fiu led the engagement with residents, providing a platform for community members to seek clarification, make recommendations and raise concerns about the proposed development.

The MCA assured residents that their views and submissions would be documented and incorporated into a comprehensive report to inform further deliberations on the proposal.

He emphasised that public participation was essential in shaping development projects, arguing that community concerns must be considered before decisions are made on initiatives that directly affect residents.

“The views and concerns raised by residents will be captured in our report and presented to the County Assembly to guide further deliberations on the proposed project,”the Karura ward MCA noted.



Fiu also thanked residents for turning up and contributing to the discussions, reaffirming the importance of continued engagement between elected leaders and the public.

The report is expected to be tabled before the Nairobi County Assembly, where MCAs will consider the views and recommendations before determining the next course of action on the proposed crematorium.

The debate comes amid changing attitudes towards cremation in Kenya, where conventional burial remains the dominant practice, largely shaped by cultural traditions, religious beliefs and family preferences.

However, a number of prominent Kenyans have opted for cremation, bringing greater public attention to the practice.

Former Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore was cremated following his death in 2019. Former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki was also cremated at the Kariokor Crematorium in Nairobi on November 4, 2026, in accordance with his final wishes.

The proposed City Park facility has consequently reopened discussions on the future of funeral services in the capital, placing affordability, dignity, public health and the suitability of public spaces at the centre of the debate.