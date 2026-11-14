Nairobi Water Appeals for Patience as Supply Restoration Continues

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Nairobi Water has appealed to residents in areas affected by the recent supply interruption to remain patient as normal water distribution gradually resumes.

The appeal comes after the completion of emergency repairs on a vandalised pipeline from the Kabete Water Treatment Plant along Waiyaki Way.

In an update, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the Kabete Distribution Mains had been reopened, allowing the restoration process to begin.

The company noted that although repairs had been completed, it would take time for the distribution system to stabilise and build adequate pressure.

Residents in elevated areas and those located at the far ends of the network are likely to experience delays before supply returns to normal.

The restoration exercise covers several neighbourhoods across Nairobi, including Westlands, Parklands, Lavington, Riverside, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Langata, Karen, Kibera, Nairobi West and South C.

Major health facilities, including Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital and Mbagathi Hospital, are also among the affected institutions.