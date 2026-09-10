Nairobi Water announces 26-hour shutdown affecting large parts of city

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Thousands of Nairobi residents are set to experience a water shortage from Friday morning after the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced a scheduled shutdown of the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant.

The shutdown will begin at 6am on Friday, and is expected to continue until 8am on Saturday, September 12, as the utility undertakes emergency repairs along the Sasumua-Kabete pipeline.

Nairobi Water said the works will affect water supply across large parts of Nairobi, including residential estates, hospitals, learning institutions, the Central Business District and parts of the airport corridor.

Among the affected areas are Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Hurlingham, Upper Hill, Dagoretti, Kawangware, Waithaka, Uthiru, Mutuini, Gatina, Jamhuri and Kibera.

Other areas listed in the notice include Langata, Nairobi West, Madaraka, Karen, South B, South C, the CBD, Industrial Area, Eastlands, Mathare, Huruma and parts of the Outer Ring corridor.

The shutdown will also affect key institutions and facilities, including the University of Nairobi Main Campus, Kenyatta National Hospital, KEMRI, Coptic Hospital, Daystar University, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the Standard Gauge Railway and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Nairobi Water said residents in the affected areas should make arrangements to have enough water before the shutdown begins.

The company urged customers to store adequate water in advance and use available supplies sparingly throughout the repair period.

The utility said the shutdown was necessary to facilitate emergency repair works on the Sasumua-Kabete pipeline, which supplies treated water to parts of the capital.

“Every effort will be made to restore water supply as quickly and safely as possible,” Nairobi Water said.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and appealed to residents to cooperate as the repairs are undertaken.

The affected areas include:Westlands/Lavington: Riverside Drive, Chalbi Drive, Convent Drive, Gitanga Road, Kunde Road, Hedred, Mbaazi, Masanduku, Leloghi Gardens, Ole Ndume Road, King’ara Road and Riara Road.

Kileleshwa: Kandara Road, Gichugu Road, Mazeras Road, Mbooni Road, Othaya Road, Kaputei, Laikipia Road, Githunguri, DoD, St George’s School and Tembere Road.

Kilimani/Hurlingham: Argwings Kodhek Road, Hurlingham Shopping Centre, Mtito Andei Road, Kindaruma Road, Rose Avenue, Lower George Padmore Road, Daystar University, Denis Pritt Road and Coptic Hospital.

Upper Hill: Matumbato, Kiambere, Masaba, Mawenzi Road, parts of Hospital Road, Kenya Road, Elgon Road and Kenyatta National Hospital.

Dagoretti/Kawangware/Waithaka: Lower Gitanga Road, parts of Kawangware, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates, Kagira, Kagondo, Muhuri Road, Upper Kabiria, Mithonge, Kamwanya, Kahuho Road, Ngina Road, Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Ndwaru Road, Upper Waithaka, Dagoretti Market and surrounding areas.

CBD/South B and C/Airport corridor: The CBD, Mombasa Road, South B and South C, Mater Hospital, JKIA, SGR, Athi River EPZA, Mukuru, Imara Daima, Tassia Estate, Embakasi Village and parts of North Airport Road.

Eastlands: Eastleigh, Maringo, Buruburu Phases 3 and 4, Gikomba, Pumwani, Majengo, Shauri Moyo, Jericho, Jerusalem and Kimathi areas.

Mathare/Huruma/Outer Ring: Mathare North, GSU, Rafiki, Utalii College, KPLC Training School, Traffic Headquarters, Mathari Hospital, Mlango Kubwa, Juja Road, Huruma, Ngei, Kosovo, Racecourse, Ushirika, parts of Ngumba, Thome, Survey, Safari Park Hotel, Kenya Breweries and parts of Baba Dogo.

The whole of Industrial Area, including Masai Road and adjacent areas, will also be affected.

Nairobi Water said customers in Karen and surrounding areas, as well as Kibera, Kang’ethe, Togo Flats and other listed neighbourhoods, should similarly prepare for the interruption.

The company said it regretted the inconvenience caused by the shutdown and assured customers that it would work to restore normal supplies as soon as the emergency repairs are completed.