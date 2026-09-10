Shahbal defies Ruto, declares Mombasa governor bid for 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Mombasa businessman and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Suleiman Shahbal has declared that he will seek the Mombasa governorship in 2027 despite President William Ruto’s advice against the move.

Shahbal said he would not be deterred from pursuing the county’s top seat, setting the stage for a potentially bruising political contest at the Coast.

“Let me tell you in no uncertain terms. In 2027, whether they like it or not, there is no retreat. There is no backing down,” Shahbal said.

His declaration comes days after President Ruto publicly disclosed that he had advised him not to seek the governorship, arguing that the businessman could make a greater contribution to the country through investment, job creation and entrepreneurship.

The President spoke on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, during the signing of an agreement between Mr Shahbal’s GulfCap Group and global logistics company DP World for the development of a 535-acre Special Economic Zone in Jomvu, Mombasa. The project is valued at Sh12 billion.

“I know you want to run for governor in Mombasa, and I told him I am against it. Forgive me, my brother Shahbal, but you are a great entrepreneur,” Ruto said.

The President praised Shahbal’s business acumen, networks and willingness to invest, saying Kenya needed more entrepreneurs capable of creating employment.

“We have too many people who can be politicians,” Dr Ruto said, urging the businessman to concentrate on his investments instead.

Ruto used the planned Mombasa Special Economic Zone to illustrate his argument, saying the project could create thousands of jobs and have a greater impact than Mr Shahbal seeking elective office.

“Look at what you are doing with this, it will create more jobs for 10,000 people. It’s better than you going there, being harassed by MCAs, being shouted at, and being subjected to demonstrations,” the President said.

But Shahbal has now made clear that he is not taking the advice.

“Forgive me because I think Mombasa issues are more important than what you suggest,” he said in response to the President.

Shahbal is no stranger to Mombasa’s gubernatorial politics. He previously contested the seat and has continued to maintain an interest in leading the county.

His latest declaration could complicate political calculations in Mombasa as potential candidates position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The businessman has sought to link his political ambitions to his development agenda for the Coast, while his partnership with DP World has placed him at the centre of a major investment project expected to boost industrial and economic activity in Mombasa.