Ruto Installed as Teso Elder as Busia Leaders Back His 2027 Re-election Bid

ELDORET, Kenya, Aug 29 — President William Ruto on Saturday hosted grassroots leaders from the Teso community in Busia County at State Lodge, Eldoret, as he stepped up engagements with communities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting brought together Teso leaders led by Teso South MP Mary Emaase, who expressed support for Ruto’s bid to secure a second term in office.

During the engagement, Ruto was installed as a Teso elder and given the traditional title Ojokotau, meaning “one with a big heart.”

The meeting comes as the President intensifies his countrywide tours and consultations with grassroots leaders, religious groups, professionals and various communities ahead of the 2027 polls.

The engagements are widely seen as part of Ruto’s efforts to consolidate political support across the country as he prepares to seek re-election.

Teso leaders from Busia pledged to back the President’s re-election campaign, signalling growing political mobilisation within the community ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.

Ruto has in recent months stepped up his engagements outside Nairobi, using development tours and meetings with local leaders to strengthen his political networks and sell his administration’s agenda.

The Teso community, predominantly found in Busia County and parts of neighbouring Uganda, has historically been an important voting bloc in western Kenya.

Saturday’s meeting provided an opportunity for the community’s grassroots leadership to reaffirm its political alignment with the President ahead of the next General Election.