President Ruto Mourns King Harald V of Norway, Hails Legacy of Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29— President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to the Norwegian Royal Family following the reported death of King Harald V of Norway.

In a statement issued on Saturday, President Ruto conveyed his condolences to Queen Sonja, the Royal Family, the Government and people of Norway on behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, his family and himself.

Ruto described King Harald V as an exceptional monarch whose life was defined by duty, dignity, humility and unwavering devotion to his people.

“King Harald leaves behind an extraordinary legacy spanning more than 35 years on the Norwegian throne,” Ruto said.

The President noted that the late monarch’s life mirrored Norway’s transformation from a young Prince whose family experienced exile during the Second World War to a sovereign who presided over the country’s consolidation as one of the world’s most prosperous and stable societies.

He said King Harald remained a symbol of continuity, national unity, constitutional duty and public service through periods of profound social and global change.

According to Ruto, the monarch’s reign reflected Norway’s commitment to democracy, good governance, human rights, peace, sustainable development and international solidarity.

Ruto said King Harald’s passing was particularly significant for Kenya, coming less than three months after his historic official visit to Norway on June 8 and 9, 2026.

The President noted that the visit was the first by a Kenyan Head of State to Norway.

He recalled the hospitality extended to his delegation and his audience with Crown Prince Haakon at the Royal Palace.

“I retain warm memories of the hospitality extended to my delegation and I, including my audience with the Crown Prince Haakon at the Royal Palace, and of the warmth and friendship that characterised our engagements with the Norwegian leadership and people,” Ruto said.

Ruto also praised King Harald’s contribution beyond Norway, saying the monarch championed an outward-looking Norway committed to dialogue, human dignity, international cooperation and multilateralism.

He said the King’s life and reign helped reinforce Norway’s standing as a trusted partner committed to peace, a rules-based international order and a more just and sustainable world.

The President extended his deepest sympathies to Queen Sonja, the Royal Family and the people of Norway during the period of mourning.