PCEA distances itself from alleged State House fundraising visit

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 29 – The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has distanced itself from an alleged plan by some of its clergy to visit State House to seek financial support, insisting that its independence and non-partisan character will not be compromised by its financial challenges.

In a statement issued on Friday, PCEA Moderator of the 24th General Assembly, Rt Rev Thegu Mutahi, said the church was concerned by a trending video clip in which claims were made about a planned visit to State House by clergy seeking financial favours.

Rev Mutahi said PCEA was a “respectable, independent and non-partisan Church” and maintained that it would jealously guard its independence from partisan political interests.

“For the avoidance of doubt, PCEA is not organizing, sponsoring or endorsing any delegation to visit any politician to seek financial favours or political patronage,” he said.

He listed State House alongside Wamunyoro, Tseikuru and “Sisi ndio Sifuna” in making clear that the church would not organise or endorse visits to politicians for financial favours or political patronage.

The statement comes amid heightened scrutiny over the relationship between religious institutions and political leaders, particularly where churches seek financial assistance or engage politicians in fundraising activities.

Rev Mutahi acknowledged that the church faces financial challenges but warned that such difficulties should not influence its principles or public role.

“Our financial challenges must never compromise our conscience, our doctrines or our ability to speak truth to power,” he said.

He urged PCEA members to remain calm, prayerful and confident in the church, while reaffirming that its faith, doctrines and calling would not be compromised.

The Moderator’s statement was addressed to all presbytery clerks and copied to the church’s Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and Honorary Treasurer.

The controversy comes at a time when the role of churches in Kenya’s political affairs has increasingly come under public scrutiny, with religious leaders facing questions over their participation in political events, fundraising drives and engagements with government officials.