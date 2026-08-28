Muturi warns MPs over delayed electoral reforms, says inaction could imperil 2027 vote

NAIROBI, August 28 – Former National Assembly Speaker and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has warned that Parliament risks undermining the 2027 General Election by failing to conclude pending amendments to electoral laws.

Muturi said unresolved questions surrounding electoral technology, procurement and intellectual-property rights could erode public confidence in the electoral process if they are not settled before preparations for the next election enter their final stages.

He accused Parliament of failing to learn from the unrest that followed the 2023 protests, saying the deaths recorded during that period should compel State institutions to address weaknesses exposed in the electoral framework.

“In 2023, Kenyans took to the streets demanding, among other things, accountability and clarity on issues surrounding electoral technology and intellectual-property rights, and nearly 100 lives were lost in the ensuing unrest,” Muturi said.

He said the loss of lives should not be treated as a statistic and warned that allowing similar legal uncertainties to persist ahead of the 2027 election could trigger a more serious crisis.

He highlighted the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which he said had been passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but remains pending as the country moves closer to the next General Election.

“This is not routine parliamentary procrastination; in my considered view, it amounts to electoral sabotage,” Muturi said.

He singled out National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and MPs, whom he urged to ensure the pending amendments are tabled, debated and concluded without further delay.

Muturi argued that clarity in the law was critical to the preparedness of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), particularly on procurement and the acquisition and use of electoral technology.

He warned that unresolved legal questions could complicate procurement decisions and expose the electoral body to disputes at a time when it should be concentrating on preparations for the 2027 poll.

“Questions relating to electoral technology, procurement and intellectual-property rights must be settled before contracts are awarded and before the country enters the final stages of election preparation,” he said.

The former Speaker said uncertainty over the legal framework could also damage public confidence in the IEBC and the credibility of the election.

He warned political leaders against assuming that failure to act would have consequences only within Parliament, saying an electoral crisis could carry significant human and economic costs.

“Let nobody say they were not warned,” Muturi said, arguing that once confidence in an election collapses, restoring public trust and peace becomes considerably harder.

His remarks come as political parties and other stakeholders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, increasing pressure on Parliament and electoral institutions to address outstanding legal and administrative questions.

Muturi called on lawmakers to treat electoral reforms as an urgent national responsibility rather than a routine legislative matter.

He said the country could not afford to wait for another crisis before addressing weaknesses that had already been identified.

“We owe it to those Kenyans who lost their lives to ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain,” he said.

Muturi further warned that Parliament could face accountability if its failure to act contributed to an electoral crisis in 2027.

“If the National Assembly knowingly fails to discharge its responsibility and the electoral process subsequently descends into a crisis, those responsible for the failure to act must be held accountable,” he said.

He urged Parliament to move with urgency, saying the credibility of the next election depended not only on the conduct of the IEBC but also on whether the legal framework governing the poll was clear and settled in good time.

“Fix the law. Protect the IEBC. Protect the election. Protect the lives of Kenyans. Act now,” Muturi said.